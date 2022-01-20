MIAMI -- Marshall's team is still searching for ways to win basketball games.
The Thundering Herd has yet to figure that out in 2022, however.
Marshall dropped its eighth straight game on Thursday night, falling to FIU 70-66 at Ocean Bank Arena.
Marshall drops to 7-11 overall and 0-5 in Conference USA.
The win was FIU's first Conference USA win this season and its first over Marshall since January 2015.
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey finished with a game-high 25 points but it was not enough as an offensive drought in the late stages of the second half doomed the Herd once again.
The Herd led 53-48 following a 3-pointer from Andrew Taylor with 11:28 left, but FIU went on a 20-4 run over the next 6:30 of game action to take its largest lead at 68-57 on a basket by Tevin Brewer, who finished with a team-high 19 points.
Marshall allowed just two points in the final 4:51 of the game but had key miscues late with missed free throws and turnovers.
The Herd cut the lead down to four with 20 seconds to go and had a chance to put pressure on the Panthers (11-7, 1-4), but a turnover sealed its eighth consecutive defeat.
In addition to Kinsey's 24, Marshall got 15 points from Taylor as well as 11 from Obinna Anochili-Killen and 10 from David Early.
Early gave Marshall its biggest lead at 39-31 on a 3-pointer in transition with 16:48 left.
However, FIU came back to tie the game at 48 on a key possession in which the Panthers got four shots at the rim, with the final being a 3-pointer from Javanute Hawkins, which seemed to get the FIU offense going a bit.
Hawkins finished with 17 points while post presence Clevon Brown finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers, who out-rebounded Marshall 26-15 in the second half.
Marshall returns to action at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Florida Atlantic, which beat the Herd 90-77 in Huntington earlier this month.