HUNTINGTON — Game-planning for FIU won’t be a problem for Marshall basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni this week.
Heck, when FIU’s Jeremy Ballard got the job, he asked D’Antoni about his philosophies on the game.
Ballard has implemented many of them to make the Panthers one of Conference USA’s top-scoring teams.
D’Antoni joked about speaking with the television crew for this weekend’s matchup and hearing that Ballard had told them he’d done everything D’Antoni told him to do.
“He said he wanted to play like we did and he wanted to know everything [on] how to do it,” D’Antoni said. “So I told him, and now I’m playing him. He’s done pretty well with it.”
D’Antoni might have helped with the advice, but he said Ballard has done an impressive job in emulating what the Panthers are looking to do, which is push the tempo, get up shots quickly and outscore their opponents.
It is a mirror of how the Thundering Herd has built its success under D’Antoni.
“You can win a lot of different ways,” D’Antoni said. “This is the way I like to play. It’s entertaining. It’s fun.”
That has worked well so far for Ballard and the Panthers. FIU is 8-6 overall (2-4 in Conference USA) and scoring 80.2 points per game, which is No. 2 in the league.
“You can win or lose with any system, but it’s how you do it, and he takes full credit for what he’s done with it,” D’Antoni said. “He’s done a good job. You’ve got to give him credit for that.”
One thing about preparation this week is that it won’t be overly difficult for the Herd to get ready for its opponent for games Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.) in Miami.
Instead, the focus is on the Herd bettering itself, much like what it is in most weeks under D’Antoni.
After consecutive losses last week to Western Kentucky, that focus hits a new level for Herd players as they get set to travel to Florida.
“We’ve got to bounce back from that,” Marshall point guard Jarrod West said. “I’m feeling pretty confident about where our team is at.”
West said the Herd played well in its losses to the Hilltoppers but just didn’t make shots. Knocking down those looks is pivotal against an FIU team that leads Conference USA in 3-point makes (158) and attempts (441).
If not, those missed shots lead to transition opportunities the other way.
One wrinkle the Panthers incorporate that is different from Marshall is a full-court press that FIU uses to force turnovers and speed up its opposition.
That could play into Marshall’s strengths a bit in terms of creating odd-man situations, so it is not known if FIU will stick with its pressure, but the Herd is ready for it.
The goal for the Herd is to withstand the pressure, create those odd-man situations and let its athleticism lead to easy baskets — dunks, alley-oops — on the other end. Those types of plays provide a big boost to the players’ energy levels, especially on the road.
“I feel like that’s a big advantage that we have over a lot of the teams in the conference — we can make big plays like that,” Marshall guard Andrew Taylor said. “It changes the whole flow. Some people can say a dunk is just a dunk, but I think for us, a dunk really gets us going.”
Friday and Saturday’s games should feature end-to-end action and a lot of 3-pointers, with the two teams combining to average 59 3-point attempts between them per game.