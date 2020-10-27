HUNTINGTON — Anytime the No. 23 is seen on a basketball court, it is expected that the one wearing that number is a playmaker, a la Michael Jordan.
Such is the case for Marshall men’s basketball’s newest No. 23, freshman David Early.
Early is a high-scoring guard from Logan High School, which has produced plenty of prolific scorers — but none more prolific than Early. He finished high school with 2,136 career points to become Logan’s all-time leading scorer.
While he plans to bring that type of production to the Division I level with the Thundering Herd, right now is about learning how he can contribute to what will be a veteran Marshall team.
“I see myself coming in and making plays for others, being ready to shoot and score for others, creating shots for others and being an all-around player,” Early said.
Early’s teammates are wel versed in what he can do on a basketball floor.
In the summer prior to his senior year at Logan, Early and fellow Marshall freshman Obinna Anochili-Killen made the 90-minute journey to Huntington twice a week to take part in open gyms against collegiate competition in an effort to get themselves prepared for the next level.
Those pick-up games earned Early the respect of Marshall’s players, who all tried to catch his games when possible during his senior year.
That respect resonated with Early, who then chose to come to Marshall, giving the Herd another talented scorer who can fill it up in several different areas.
“Coming in as a freshman and knowing that your upperclass has your back, wanting you to work hard and play a lot, it helps a lot,” Early said.
As a senior at Logan, Early averaged 27.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals en route to finishing in the running for the Evans Award, given to the state’s top boys basketball player.
Size is one of the things that will make Early a matchup problem at the Division I level. He’s a 6-foot-4 guard, but he has the body of a bruising post player, coming in at 249 pounds.
“I use that in my advantage because I can be anywhere on the court — guard any position, 1 through 5,” Early said. “If I have a littler guard on me, I can go to the post and get an easy bucket if we need it. It just helps being a bigger guard.”
Early said that in addition to learning the Herd’s schemes, he is working on the game’s pace that coach Dan D’Antoni employs.
The talented guard said that conditioning and defensive style are two aspects on which he is focused the most early in practice, but he is enjoying the process.
Marshall senior guard Jarrod West, who like Early was a top-tier in-state talent, said the key for Early and other incoming players is to remember that it’s just basketball.
“Don’t look at it as pressure,” said West, who played at Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg. “Just try to come out and have as much fun as possible when you play.”
Early said he’s having plenty of fun in D’Antoni’s end-to-end playing style.
“I like getting up and down at a fast pace, getting up a lot of shots and attacking the rim,” Early said. “I like how he coaches, I like the play calls. I just like it a lot.”
Early said that while appreciated the veteran players coming to see him play during his senior season, he also appreciates the guidance they’re giving him in the initial stages of practice.
“They’ve got the experience, so I can come in right behind them, learn what they did and everything, so it’s cool to have them in front of me,” Early said.
With the start of the season less than a month away, Early is soaking up every repetition and building his all-around game to find ways to contribute.
His hope is that the focus on all aspects of the game leads to some Early playing time for the Herd.