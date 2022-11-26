Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall's Jacob Conner (4) drives the lane against Morehead State's Jake Wolfe (24) Saturday night at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — It hasn’t taken Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni long to see exactly what his freshmen can do.

On Saturday night, those freshmen helped fuel Marshall’s 83-59 win over Morehead State as both Micah Handlogten and Jacob Conner logged special efforts to lead Marshall (5-1) to its fifth straight win.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.