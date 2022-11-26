HUNTINGTON — It hasn’t taken Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni long to see exactly what his freshmen can do.
On Saturday night, those freshmen helped fuel Marshall’s 83-59 win over Morehead State as both Micah Handlogten and Jacob Conner logged special efforts to lead Marshall (5-1) to its fifth straight win.
“I’m shocked at the freshmen, honestly,” said Marshall guard Andrew Taylor, who led the Thundering Herd with 19 points. “This is the best freshman class I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”
Handlogten scored 14 points and had 14 rebounds while Conner added 15 points. All those numbers were career bests.
For Handlogten, the performance came against Morehead State’s Alex Gross — an NAIA All-American who is using his extra year of eligibility with the Eagles.
Despite being five years younger than Gross, Handlogten held his own, battling the Eagles’ big man down low and corralling several tough rebounds while finishing a perfect 6 for 6 from the floor.
“He went from I was going to redshirt him to a starter, so yeah, we’ve seen it,” D’Antoni said, talking about Handlogten’s growth since coming in.
Marshall never trailed, leading for 37:34 of playing time. However, Morehead State’s Mark Freeman cut the deficit to 44-43 early in the second half with his fourth 3-pointer, which prompted the Herd to switch into a zone defense.
The move worked as Morehead State, which hit 50% of its 3-pointers in the first half, cooled considerably in the second half, hitting just one of 10 attempts.
Marshall made a run to get the game back out to double figures, but Morehead State (3-4) hung around until the 6:30 mark when the Herd's Kam Curfman caught fire.
After missing his first eight 3-point attempts on the evening, Curfman hit two in 35 seconds and three of four during a 13-0 run that closed the book on any Morehead State comeback hopes.
Marshall jumped out quickly, using its inside game to get to the rim and finish in close to build a 25-13 lead.
However, the Eagles battled back within three points late in the first half before Taevion Kinsey got a block that led to a Taylor 3-pointer on the other end that produced a 37-31 halftime lead.
Kinsey also had 15 points for Marshall.
Gross and Freeman each finished with 16 points for Morehead State.
