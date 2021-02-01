HUNTINGTON — When it comes to basketball, Marshall men’s coach Dan D’Antoni has an avid appetite for the game.
In the case of Marshall senior forward Darius George, the Staunton, Virginia, native seems to appease the veteran head coach’s sweet tooth.
Perhaps a box of chocolates is the best description for George.
“Milk chocolate,” George said. “Yeah, for sure.”
George’s game can satisfy cravings or, sometimes, be bad for your heart, too, as D’Antoni jokingly put it.
“My boy Darius, love him to death,” D’Antoni said. “No, he’s not a box of chocolates because you don’t know what you’re going to get. You have no clue, but I tell you what, he hustles, he’s a joy to be around.”
One other thing that is a constant with George’s game is the energy he is going to produce when inserted into the lineup.
“He’s going to give you energy,” D’Antoni said. “He’s going to take a crucial shot because he plays with such energy that the ball finds him. And boy, coaches will have a heart murmur.”
D’Antoni’s heart nearly skipped a beat down in Miami during Marshall’s last contest on Jan. 23 against FIU, when the ball certainly found George in an important situation.
FIU clawed back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game at 62 when George took a pass from Taevion Kinsey and fired up a 3-pointer, which banked in to give Marshall the lead and produce a smile on George’s face.
“All bank. All glass,” George said. “I called bank because I knew it was going off the glass. [The defender on the play] was pretty frustrated.”
The shot ultimately served as a dagger of sorts, starting a 19-4 run during which Marshall took control.
George leads Marshall in shooting percentage on both 3-pointers and overall attempts. George has hit 61.5% of his field goal attempts and 42.9% of his 3-point tries on the season.
“He’s banked it in, he’s swished it, he’s tore the rim down, he’s missed the whole goal, he makes it again,” D’Antoni said. “And through all of that, he’s our leading percentage guy in 3-pointers and in 2s. If you can figure it out, you tell me because I haven’t figured it out yet.”
Despite the impact on the 72-year-old coach’s heart, don’t expect there to be any change of strategy in George’s presence with the injection of energy as the sixth man in the Thundering Herd lineup.
After all, D’Antoni loves his sweets — albeit in moderation.
“I always say the good Lord takes care of people like that so I want to be on his team,” D’Antoni said.
George and Marshall are scheduled to return to the court on Friday when the Herd travels to Norfolk, Virginia, to take on Old Dominion for a two-game weekend set in Conference USA action.