HUNTINGTON -- Marshall's men's basketball team is less than two months away from its season opener in the 2021-22 season.
That became official on Monday when the Thundering Herd released its non-conference portion of the basketball schedule, which starts with the Nov. 12 opener against Wright State at Cam Henderson Center.
"Our non-conference schedule has a good mixture of games that will give our team enough variety to help us grow and perfect our play," Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni said through a release.
The Herd's non-conference schedule features eight home games and several regional road trips that fans will be able to travel to see.
In addition to the opening game against the Raiders, Marshall will have a pair of strong non-conference home games against Duquesne (Dec. 4) and Northern Iowa (Dec. 18).
Marshall's most notable non-conference game is a Nov. 27 matchup at Indiana, which puts the Herd at historic Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Prior to that game with the Hoosiers, Marshall starts the season with five straight home games, beginning with the opener against the Raiders. Others include home dates against Milligan (Nov. 15), Campbell (Nov. 18), Jackson State (Nov. 21) and Louisiana (Nov. 23).
Following the Herd's game at Indiana, the team also travels to former Mid-American Conference rival Akron for one of three road games in the non-conference slate against former MAC schools. The Herd also travels to take on Ohio (Dec. 15) and Toledo (Dec. 21).
"[The schedule] is highlighted with many top schools that will compete for their conference championships with games at home against Northern Iowa, Wright State and Duquesne, among others that will bring exciting games to The Cam," D'Antoni said. "When you add in road trips to Indiana, Ohio and Toledo with others mixed in, [it] makes for an exciting 2021-22 season."
Another nearby road game with plenty of local flair takes place on Dec. 11 when the Herd travels to Eastern Kentucky, which is coached by former Herd point guard A.W. Hamilton and features Herd transfers Jannson Williams and Iran Bennett.
Marshall's exhibition schedule starts on Oct. 31 with a contest against Davis and Elkins. The Herd's second exhibition is against University of Pikeville on Nov. 7.
The matchup with Toledo ends the non-conference slate and leads into the conference portion of the season, which starts on Dec. 30 at Louisiana Tech.
In all, Marshall will have 17 home games in the 2021-22 season.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.