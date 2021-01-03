HUNTINGTON — It may have only been the second game of the Conference USA season, but Saturday’s 80-73 win at Louisiana Tech is one that Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni thinks could be circled once the Thundering Herd’s 2020-21 season is complete.
Marshall trailed big in arguably Conference USA’s toughest venue to play, but the Herd stayed together and rallied for the seven-point win that turned what appeared to be a dismal weekend into a major confidence boost.
Instead of being in an 0-2 hole in league play, Marshall is now in a mass of teams knotted at 1-1. It had D’Antoni in somewhat of a holiday mood.
“[An 0-2 start] would have been tough,” D’Antoni said. “This was considered our toughest road trip. You don’t always get a full Christmas. We got a half a Christmas, but it was still a pretty darn good Christmas.”
Just how rare a gift was Marshall’s comeback over Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana?
Since the Bulldogs joined Conference USA in the 2013-14 season, Louisiana Tech is 110-12 at Thomas Assembly Center, a 90.2 winning percentage.
Of those 12 losses, none had ever come with a team rallying from a 15-point margin or greater until Saturday evening.
Marshall trailed 48-31 with 16:40 left after Louisiana Tech’s Amorie Archibald scored in the paint for the Bulldogs.
However, Marshall rattled off an 18-5 run to close the gap with the defense doing the most work.
Louisiana Tech had just one field goal over a seven-minute stretch as the Herd narrowed the gap and found its rhythm.
The Bulldogs kept coming at the Herd in an effort to protect the home court, but Marshall did not flinch with several key plays down the stretch.
There was a no-look assist by Andrew Taylor to Taevion Kinsey for a 3-point play that gave Marshall its first lead since 5-3.
There was no play bigger than Jarrod West’s 3-pointer that turned a 71-70 game in the final minute into a four-point affair.
The 73-year-old D’Antoni joked that they are going to make an old man out of him if they keep having to rally for wins in such fashion, but at the end of the day it was a happy trip back from Ruston for the Herd coach.
“They are wonderful to coach, and it’s just fun,” D’Antoni said. “It should make every Herd fan proud that those guys are playing for them.”
Just how big was that shot by West and the comeback from the Herd?
If Marshall doesn’t pull that comeback out, the Herd would have been alone in last place in Conference USA’s East Division at the end of the first week.
Instead, the Herd is in a logjam at the top after every East Division team split its opening weekend.
Mentally, going from worst to first by executing a 17-point comeback in C-USA’s toughest venue is huge.
It wasn’t a weekend sweep for Marshall, but if there’s ever a case of one win counting for a little bit more, Saturday’s might have been the one for D’Antoni and the Herd.
“I’d love to be 2-0, but this isn’t bad,” D’Antoni said. “It’s certainly one of the toughest venues in the league, so we’ll take the split and get home.”