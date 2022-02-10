HUNTINGTON -- Marshall’s shooting from the floor improved on Thursday night.
It wasn’t enough to overcome the Thundering Herd’s ability to continuously shoot itself in the foot, however.
Marshall committed 20 turnovers and had a few defensive lapses in key moments in a 72-71 loss to FIU in front of 3,779 fans Thursday night at Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni was fiery after the game after another loss in which the Herd could’ve easily gotten in the win column, according to the head coach.
“I told them, it doesn’t matter how well you dribble or how well you shoot, if you ain’t got heart and it doesn’t come out and you don’t play it, you aren’t very good -- period,” D’Antoni said.
Andrew Taylor continued his strong offensive play for the Herd, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting -- his final 3-pointer coming at the buzzer to set the final score.
Down the stretch, Marshall had turnovers and missed opportunities, and they proved costly as FIU was able to maintain a lead en route to its first road win of the 2021-22 season. Coming in, the Panthers were winless in eight road games.
The game’s pivotal sequence came with FIU leading 56-55 at the 6:47 mark.
The Herd got a defensive stop and had a chance to get out in transition after a rebound, but Darius George’s pass took Taylor out of bounds.
FIU followed with consecutive 3-pointers that pushed the lead to seven and forced the Herd into a catch-up scenario.
Later, Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey got a steal and appeared to have a 2-on-1 break but pulled it back to wait for Aymeric Toussaint to enter the play as a trailer. Kinsey’s pass went through Toussaint’s hands and went the other way for an FIU bucket that pushed the lead to six.
With the game still in the balance, D’Antoni was screaming for his team to trap while down four points late, but the Herd stayed back, which allowed FIU to bleed 15 seconds off the clock before a foul. Those 15 seconds loomed large, considering the final sequences.
“Typical, at the very end,” D’Antoni said. “I’ve been here -- this is the eighth year. Seven years, I would’ve never had to say, ‘Pick them up, double them up. Let’s get on them and try to get the ball.’ It’s a four-point game and about a minute to go. I’m the only one yelling, jumping up and down -- a 74-year-old idiot over there -- jumping up and down, crazy, trying to get them to go double and move and deny. That should never happen.”
Kinsey, who had missed Saturday’s loss at Charlotte with an injury, did not score his first field goal until an offensive rebound and putback at the 12:19 mark of the second half to give the Herd a 49-47 lead. He later scored eight straight down the stretch and finished with 14 points.
His last basket came after Taylor ignited a 13-2 run for the Herd with eight points -- the final being a drive and reverse layup -- to give the Herd its first lead since early in the first half.
FIU took a 39-29 lead to the halftime locker room after an 8-2 run late in the half that came as a result of several miscues by the Herd.
Both teams finished with 20 turnovers, but the Panthers scored 25 points off those turnovers, compared to 14 for Marshall.
Of those 25 points, 16 came in the first half as the Herd’s sloppy play turned into baskets on the opposite end.
Marshall had more turnovers (15) and players who had seen action (12) than field goals (10) in the first half, struggling to get any offensive flow.
“That first half was embarrassing, and I don’t say that often because I love these kids,” D’Antoni said. “But it was embarrassing.”
Tevin Brewer, FIU’s 5-foot-8 guard, led the way for the Panthers with 20 points while Denver Jones added 16 off the bench.