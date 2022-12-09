HUNTINGTON — The eight game win streak for the Marshall men’s basketball team is the longest in over two decades, and to add to that, the Thundering Herd has won each game by double digits.
After jumping out to a 19-point halftime lead over Duqeusne Thursday evening, the Herd weathered the storm in the second half after the Dukes came within four points of the lead, but could never overcome the deficit.
The Herd ultimately won 82-71 and will look to keep its hot streak alive as it faces another school from the Pittsburgh area, Robert Morris, Saturday at 7 p.m. at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania — a mere 20 miles from Duquesne.
“They’re right up the street so we’ll make sure that we watch film, we rest our bodies and we know we don’t have a long trip so that’s good for us,” senior Taevion Kinsey said.
“We’ll take advantage of that and make sure we keep our energy and guys stay locked in because this is a business trip at the end of the day.”
It will be the first time this season that Marshall has played consecutive games on the road. After travelling to Queens (N.C.) in the season opener, Marshall squeezed its home opener against Tennessee Tech in between another road trip to Oxford, Ohio, to face Miami (Ohio).
Before Thursday, those had been the only two road games compared to a half-dozen played in front of the home crowd at the Cam Henderson Center, prompting a pregame message from an assistant coach before they took the floor at Duquesne.
“Good teams can win at home, great teams can win on the road,” Kinsey said. “I want to give a shoutout to coach (Adam) Williams for telling us that before the game. I think we all kept that in mind and our motto is 1-0, go 1-0 every game.”
Robert Morris is coming off 71-66 victory at Central Michigan on Wednesday night after dropping a close contest at Northern Kentucky, 60-56, on Saturday.
The Colonials have three players averaging double-digit points this season led by Enoch Cheeks 15.8 points per game. Cheeks has tallied at least 11 points in his eight games played this season, including a season-high 21 against West Virginia Wesleyan on November 16.
“We’ll wake up tomorrow, look at Robert Morris and try and get ready,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said Thursday night after beating Duquesne. “We’ve got some more on the road before we come home, one game is great, we’re 8-1 but what’s next?”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.