RUSTON, La. — For about four minutes, everything went exactly how Marshall wanted it to go on the road against Louisiana Tech.
Unfortunately for the Thundering Herd, basketball is a 40-minute game.
Louisiana Tech used a pair of big first-half runs to move out to a big lead and never looked back as the Bulldogs topped the Herd 79-56 in the Conference USA opener for both teams Thursday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.
The loss was Marshall’s fourth in a row, all of which have come by double-figures.
Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0 C-USA) was led in scoring by Cobe Williams’ career-high 22 points while Keaston Willis added 20 and Amorie Archibald had 12. It was the 16th straight home win for the Bulldogs.
The Herd was led in scoring by Obinna Anochili-Killen, who had 15 points and a team-best eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey added 13 points and Andrew Taylor scored 12.
Marshall jumped out to a 10-2 lead and got Louisiana Tech big man Kenneth Lofton Jr. in foul trouble after an early foul and technical.
The Herd’s lead was at 16-9 after a Goran Miladinovic 3-pointer, but the next Marshall basket would be an Andrew Taylor jumper more than five minutes later.
During that span, Louisiana Tech rattled off 17 straight points to take a double-figure lead.
The Herd cut the deficit to six, but a 12-3 run to end the half left Louisiana Tech with a 42-27 advantage at the break.
Marshall shot just 26% in the first half and hit just one of its final 10 3-point attempts after connecting on two of its first three.
The Herd was scheduled to play on Saturday at Southern Miss, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Golden Eagles. It is not known when or if the Southern Miss game will be made up.
Marshall’s next scheduled contest will be when the Herd hosts Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Cam Henderson Center.