HUNTINGTON -- Earlier this week, Marshall basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni spoke about his team needing to find ways to finish.
The comments came after a disappointing 88-86 loss to Akron in which the Thundering Herd collapsed in the game's final 30 seconds.
When Marshall faces Duquesne at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cam Henderson Center, it will face a team that has gone through similar struggles.
The victor will come down to who is able to finish when things are on the line -- something neither team has done well this season.
D'Antoni said it comes down to not only making plays, but playing hard and smart. D'Antoni called his team to task for that shortcoming after the Akron game.
"Right now, we're not exhibiting those," D'Antoni said. "We'll make good plays and things like that look good, but we're not winning games."
Just as all three of Marshall's losses have come down the stretch with the team failing to find ways to close out contests, Duquesne (3-5) is nearly a carbon copy.
Of the Dukes' five losses under head coach Keith Dambrot, four have come with Duquesne being in the game late.
Wednesday was not kind to either team. Marshall lost a late lead to Akron, which spurred D'Antoni to hint at potential rotation changes for future contests.
While the Herd's disappointment was stout, it might pale in comparison to that of Duquesne, which led Bowling Green by four points with 2:45 left in the second half, only to see the Falcons score the game's final 12 points in a 78-70 win over the Dukes.
It was a similar fate for Duquesne against Colorado, when the Dukes led by 11 with 7:30 left and led for all but 61 seconds of the second half, only to see Colorado force overtime with a 3-pointer with two seconds left, which led to a Buffaloes' comeback win.
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey, who scored 30 points in the Akron loss, said the difference in those games comes down to focus, which begins before games ever tip off.
Kinsey vowed that practices were going to be harder and his leadership was going to become more intense in terms of holding teammates accountable because he doesn't like losing, especially when mental mistakes are costing the Herd victories.
"In those moments, we've just got to lock down," Kinsey said. "We can't have that slip-up."
In addition to Kinsey's 30 points, Marshall got 26 points from Andrew Taylor, which was one point off his career high.
However, Taylor was unable to find his rhythm late to complement Kinsey.
"Andy, outside of a 1-and-1 miss and a foul, which he can't do, he had a great game," D'Antoni said. "We've got two good guards. If we can get people playing hard with them, I think we'll be in good shape."
D'Antoni said he is still excited about the prospects of his team and noted that several of his teams have started slow and finished strong as the chemistry built toward the end of a season, which is when a title can be won.
"I've been doing this a long time," D'Antoni said. "I've seen teams like this that are this close turn into big winners, so we've just got to keep pushing forward."
This will be Duquesne's first true road trip of the season. The Dukes are 2-3 at home and 1-2 in neutral-court games.
Duquesne has a balanced offense led by forwards Kevin Easley (13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds per game) and Tre Williams (12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds). Guards Leon Ayers (13.4) and Amir Spears (11.8) are also in double-figure scoring.