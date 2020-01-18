HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s basketball team was sick of being on the wrong side of close basketball games.
On Saturday evening, the Thundering Herd finally did something about it.
Jarrod West hit a key 3-pointer with 1:13 left and had a pair of key defensive stops down the stretch to lead Marshall to a 68-67 win over Old Dominion in front of 6,445 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“This is the first game we’ve won this close, and you grow from that,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “I know the Huntington fans will be patient.”
West’s 3-pointer gave Marshall a 67-65 advantage with 1:13 left, but Old Dominion tied it up with 47 seconds left and had possession with a chance to take the lead after a turnover.
That’s when West went to work, forcing Old Dominion’s Malik Curry into a turnover that led to a foul on Taevion Kinsey, who made one of two free throws for a one-point advantage.
As Old Dominion brought the ball up with a chance for the win, West again forced Curry into a difficult shot and the rebound bounced around until West fought through the crowd to secure the ball and the win.
D’Antoni said Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones asked him following the game when West graduated. Jones then gave West the ultimate compliment following the contest.
“I don’t think you can talk about him without using the word ‘tough,’” Jones said. “He’s just a tough kid. He’s tough-minded, he’s physically tough. He’s not afraid to take a big shot in a big moment.”
West finished with 15 points and tied for a team-best six rebounds. Marshall (9-10 overall, 3-3 Conference USA) was led by Kinsey, who scored 18 points.
For ODU (6-12, 2-3), it was another gut-wrenching defeat with victory within its grasp. The Monarchs led Western Kentucky by double-figures on Thursday night before falling by two points and then suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Herd on Saturday.
“It’s tough for our kids losing these close ones when they are giving everything that they can,” Jones said. “We’ve just got to get to be a little bit better at finishing.”
Marshall won despite being outrebounded 51-33, with 25 of those ODU rebounds coming on the offensive end, which led to 22 second-chance points — 18 in the second half.
The Herd was able to overcome the rebounding disadvantage by locking down defensively, which included an eight-minute stretch in which the Monarchs did not have a field goal.
That stretch produced a 64-57 lead with 5:25 left following a baseline fadeaway from Kinsey. It was Marshall’s biggest lead of the contest.
While Kinsey and West again led the team, the complimentary play for the Herd was much-improved from Thursday’s loss to Charlotte.
Iran Bennett added 12 points and six rebounds — all offensive — while providing a defensive presence down low. Goran Miladinovic also had one of his better games of his young career with seven points, including five straight as the Herd erased a deficit.
Marshall took a 34-31 lead into the halftime locker room, courtesy of a West 3-pointer late in the half that gave the Herd an advantage in a back-and-forth affair.
The Herd was able to limit Old Dominion’s Xavier Green to just nine points on 4-of-15 shooting.
Curry led the Monarchs with 20 points while Jason Wade added 15 points and nine rebounds. Aaron Carver also had nine points and 17 rebounds for ODU.
Marshall hosts Western Kentucky Wednesday in the first of a home-and-home set next week. The Herd returns the trip to Bowling Green, Kentucky, next Saturday.