HUNTINGTON -- On Friday afternoon, Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni was as intense at practice as he's been in a long time.
Every mistake, every lapse in focus, every letdown of energy led to D'Antoni halting the workout.
"Hold on! Hold on! Hold up!" D'Antoni said at one point. "That's the stuff that aggravates me to death! We can't have that against these guys."
The reactions may have seemed over the top at the time, but considering that Eastern Kentucky -- the team the Thundering Herd visits at 7 p.m. Saturday -- features the "Most Exciting 40 Minutes in Sports" from head coach A.W. Hamilton, which features 94 feet of pressure on both ends, D'Antoni knows that every little mistake can be magnified.
For D'Antoni, the message to his team was simple. Fewer mistakes equals more opportunities.
"I think the biggest thing is that we'll be fine if we don't allow them to get out in transition," D'Antoni said. "They do that through missed shots and turnovers. If we can eliminate turnovers and get good shots, I think we have a good chance of being successful."
Given the styles of both Marshall (6-3) and Eastern Kentucky (5-5), it is expected that the game will be a high-octane, high-scoring affair with plenty of action.
"They're even more wide open than we are," D'Antoni said.
Considering the recent history of the game, such can be expected.
Marshall has won six of the last seven meetings, and all have featured games in which the victor has averaged scoring in the 90s.
D'Antoni said it is just a product of the area that houses both programs.
"[The state of] West Virginia and eastern Kentucky grew up on fast-break basketball," D'Antoni said. "That's always been a part, ever since the '50s when we played. Both eastern Kentucky and West Virginia are very similar in how they've played basketball for many years."
Both teams like to get shots up quick and rely on outside shooting and a free-flowing offense heavily for their attack, meaning Saturday will come down to execution.
Much like the Herd, Eastern Kentucky likes to use penetration with the guards to lead to easy buckets or kick-outs for 3-point shots.
"We've got to be able to guard the ball one-on-one and be careful about how we suck back on our drops to get into help positions," D'Antoni said.
Marshall's shooting has been one of D'Antoni's focal points, but he said it is now a matter of knocking down shots after seeing the team move the ball well in the second half of the Duquesne win and against Bluefield in a lopsided victory.
"Making shots is a big part of the game," D'Antoni said.
The game will feature a personal feel for everyone involved with Hamilton being a former Marshall point guard and Eastern Kentucky's leader in points (12.6), rebounds (6.6) and blocks (2.3) being graduate transfer Jannson Williams, who is Marshall's all-time leader in blocks.
It is also expected that Eastern Kentucky center Iran Bennett, who also left Marshall to play for Hamilton -- his high school coach at Hargrave Military Academy -- will make his debut for the Colonels on Saturday.
The scenario adds up to what should be an intense atmosphere in Richmond, Kentucky, on Saturday night with a pair of friendly rivals facing off for bragging rights.