HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s basketball team packed plenty of clothes for its road trip to Texas earlier this week.
Following the Thundering Herd’s 82-77 win in the season finale at UTSA on Saturday, Marshall traveled straight to Frisco, Texas, site of the Conference USA men’s basketball tournament, which begins Wednesday.
Because the team is traveling straight to Frisco, it packed enough clothing for 11 days, and Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni hopes the team uses its full assortment of clothing. Doing so would mean a run to the Conference USA championship, which is the goal of D’Antoni and his squad.
The Herd enters the tournament as the No. 6 seed and will face No. 11 UTEP in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
D’Antoni said that no matter where a team entered, everyone is dangerous in a league that has been competitive from top to bottom in the 2019-20 season.
“Now, everybody is 0-0,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve just got to go and make a good [showing] for ourselves.”
Marshall (16-15, 10-8 C-USA) has found its way over the last month of the season, finishing with six wins in its final eight games to gain momentum as the tournament approaches. The Herd has done so with an offensive resurgence in which it eclipsed the 80-point mark in each of its last three games — resembling the Marshall team that went into Frisco in the 2017-18 season and won the Conference USA championship.
Marshall point guard Jarrod West was on the court for that championship run, but was also on hand last season when the Herd’s run ended after Southern Miss tripped up the team in the Conference USA quarterfinals.
“I’ve got some good ones and I’ve got some bitter ones, so it will be bittersweet when we get back there,” West said following Saturday’s win over UTSA. “Hopefully, we can win four games in four days. We’ve got to really rest up and get focused and try to make a run down there.”
Marshall defeated UTEP 71-61 earlier this season in a game where the Herd got big performances from Mikel Beyers and Jannson Williams to get things going in the right direction offensively.
West said that despite that win, the matchup with UTEP will be a difficult one due to the personnel groupings the Miners have, along with the toughness they possess.
“It wasn’t an easy game,” West said. “They’ve got good players, a good team and talented guys. We know they’re going to play hard. They’re going to bring it. It’s not going to be an easy game just because they’re the No. 11 seed. It’s going to be a tough game, for sure.”
Should Marshall get past UTEP, the Herd will face No. 3 Louisiana Tech at 10 p.m. Thursday.