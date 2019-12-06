HUNTINGTON — Football has been called a game of inches, but so, too, is basketball.
A pass that’s a split second late, a cut made a shade early or a rushed shot can be the difference in winning and losing. Many of those aspects go unnoticed by fans, but not by Marshall University men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, who worked with his team to correct such mistakes Friday during practice at Cam Henderson Center.
The Thundering Herd (2-5) visits Toledo (6-2) at 2 p.m. Sunday in a contest that can be seen on ESPN+.
“I look forward to the game,” D’Antoni said. “Everything’s going to be a learning process with these kids. We’re going to try a couple of new things.”
D’Antoni didn’t give away the game plan. After all, Marshall already lost to the Rockets 96-70 on Nov. 10 here. Some lineup adjustments, whether in regard to personnel changes or just positioning alterations, could be in store.
The Herd won’t have Furman transfer point guard Andy Taylor until Dec. 16, which will change the dynamic of the offense, but D’Antoni said he’s adjusting on the fly anyway, a necessity with a young team.
“We’ll have Andy Taylor pretty soon, so we’re going to look at a lot of different things,” D’Antoni said. “Stay with us.”
Much of the tinkering D’Antoni is doing has to do with decision making. With 6-foot-10 Ante Sustic the lone senior, experience isn’t a strength for Marshall. Because of that, sometimes players think rather than react.
That slows the flow of the offense and can lead to players being out of position or making bad passes. As the season progresses, D’Antoni said he expects many of the mistakes that occurred in the first seven games will be no more because running the offense correctly will be second nature.
Most of the trouble has come on offense, as the Herd has adjusted to the loss of all-Conference USA players Jon Elmore, who averaged 20.3 points per game, and C.J. Burks, who scored 17.7. The fast-paced attack averaged 80.5 points per contest last season but also gave up that same amount. This year, Marshall has given up 75.3 points per game and averaged 71.1.