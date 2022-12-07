HUNTINGTON — One streak will end Thursday night when the Marshall men’s basketball team travels to Duquesne.
The Thundering Herd has won seven consecutive games since dropping its season opener, while the Dukes have won six straight entering Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.
It will be just the third game on the road for Marshall and first since a win at Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 17. The Herd is 1-1 on the road this year with a loss to Queens in the first game of the season.
Taevion Kinsey is averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals for Marshall.
But more than its offensive abilities, the team’s defense has been a major contributor to the winning streak.
“That’s telling you the difference between my past teams and this team,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “This team doesn’t have to score to beat you; they can beat you on the defensive end and they hold in there until we get it going.”
Just two teams have scored 70 or more points against the Herd this season, and just one (Chicago State) has done it during the current winning streak. Marshall has trailed for less than four minutes of game time in the last seven games, making a habit of jumping out to and maintaining a lead.
“That’s what our offense builds off of,” Kinsey said of the defensive prowess the team has shown so far this year. “We know we have a lot of people that can score; we have different outlets. Some guys might not be on some games but we can help each other out defensively.”
Since a one-point loss at Queens, Marshall has won every game by double digits, the narrowest margin of victory coming in an 11-point win over Akron last week.
Duquesne, which averages nearly 80 points per contest, will be another big test for the Herd as the Dukes search for their seventh win in a row and Marshall looks to keep its streak alive at the same time.
Dae Dae Grant leads Duquesne in scoring, averaging 19 points per game. He has shot well from the perimeter at a 54.7% clip. Three others are averaging at least eight points per game include Jimmy Clark III, who is shooting better than 40% from the floor this season.
The Dukes’ only loss came at the hands of then-No. 4 Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, dropping Duquesne to 1-1 overall before it rattled off six consecutive victories.
Marshall defeated Duquesne a season ago, a 72-71 victory at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington on Dec. 4, 2021.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.