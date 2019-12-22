The up-and-down start to the Marshall men’s basketball season hit another valley Sunday in a game the end of which Thundering Herd coach Dan D’Antoni wasn’t able to stick around to see.
D’Antoni was ejected after two technical fouls with about 13 minutes remaining in the game, and Northern Iowa was able to stay ahead and beat the Herd 88-80 at Northern Iowa. The loss snapped Marshall’s (5-7) three-game win streak.
Andrew Taylor had his best game yet in a Marshall uniform, scoring a game-high 27 points and adding five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Yet the Herd wasn’t helped by its 3-point shooting, making just 7 of 24 (29.2 percent) for the game.
Marshall did stage a mini-rally at the time of D’Antoni’s ejection. When D’Antoni was sent to the locker room with 13:05 left in the game, the Herd was down 19 points. Marshall went on a 6-0 run over the next minute of play and cut the lead to as small as six points. Northern Iowa (11-1) proved to be too much in the end.
Northern Iowa answered Marshall every step of the way with five players scoring in double figures for the Missouri Valley Conference school.
Trae Berhow scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while A.J. Green scored 24 points to lead Northern Iowa which received votes in the last Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Panthers have not lost at home this season.
Both teams struggled offensively until after the second media timeout of the first half. Then, a 5-2 Northern Iowa lead turned into a 18-13 Panthers edge four minutes later.
At 9:06 Marco Sarenac that gave Marshall its first lead of the game at 19-18 with his only two points of the contest. Iran Bennett converted on two of his 11 points in the game to make it 21-20 at 7:19. The Herd would not lead again.
By the 4:37 mark of the first half Northern Iowa had opened a 10-point lead at 34-24. Marshall used a 9-2 run to cut the halftime lead for the Panthers to 41-38.
Northern Iowa, with only a loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers at a neutral site this season, took control in the second half with a 6-2 run just after halftime to take a 47-40 lead.
The Panthers had outscored the Herd 17-5 until Marshall began to fight back.
Marshall has one more non-conference game on Dec. 29 against Duquesne at the Cleveland Classic.