Marshall’s Micah Handlogten, left, drives in to shoot as UC’s Eddie Colbert III attempts to block him as the Herd takes on the University of Charleston on Friday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall’s Jacob Conner (4) assesses the defense as the Thundering Herd takes on the University of Charleston on Friday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. Conner had 10 points in his Marshall exhibition debut.
Marshall's Micah Handlongten (5), right, pushes a rebound away from Charleston's Tyler Eberhart (24) as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on University of Charleston on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall freshmen Micah Handlogten and Jacob Conner knew that there would be some nerves coming into their first game at Cam Henderson Center on Friday.
The funny thing about Friday’s exhibition win over the University of Charleston was that neither really had time to even focus on those nerves as the game got started.
That’s one by-product of an up-tempo system — no time to dwell on mistakes.
“If you make a mistake, you’re already on to the next play — getting back on defense or sprinting to the corner on offense — so it helps to actually not think too much,” Conner said. “You just play.”
“I really don’t think that you’re even able to think about the last play — if you got a turnover or missed a shot,” Handlogten said. “You just have to get back and keep playing.”
If there were nerves for either, they didn’t show on Friday.
Handlogten got the start at center and scored less than three minutes in off an offensive rebound, showing a presence on both ends for the Herd.
The freshman from Charlotte finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while altering several other shots.
D’Antoni said that Handlogten’s debut showed how solid he is, but also that film will show there is plenty to work on defensively to ensure his presence is maximized.
“I think Micah will only get better as he goes through this...,” D’Antoni said. “He’s got to get into his jump a little earlier. He’s a little late with his jump, which allows the shot to get over him. I think he’ll get there. He’s a sharp, smart player and he’ll figure it out.”
D’Antoni also praised Conner’s effort as he came off the bench and produced immediately in a key spot for the Herd.
With Marshall leading 21-20, Conner knocked down a 3-pointer, grabbed a defensive rebound and hit another 3-pointer in transition to quickly make it a 7-point game.
“Jacob came in and hit two big threes,” D’Antoni said. “We couldn’t hit the side of a barn and then, all of the sudden, he came in and hit two [3-pointers] for us and I think settled us down.”
Conner finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in his debut.
Marshall’s young players get another exhibition game to get accustomed to the college speed on Wednesday when University of Pikeville comes to Cam Henderson Center for a 7 p.m. game.
