Marshall showed a little of its old, mixed with a big chunk of its newfound scheme in an 84-74 win men’s basketball win over FIU Thursday night in Miami.
The Herd matched FIU in pace and intensity while using the interior play of Iran Bennett and a strong defense during a key stretch run to earn the win.
Marshall (10-12, 4-5 Conference USA) got another balanced effort from its offense, which showcased its ability to get to the rim.
That balance led to a 66 percent shooting performance in the second half, which turned a one-point halftime deficit into a road victory.
The Herd got 18 points each from Bennett and Taevion Kinsey, who also had nine rebounds.
Bennett was a strong force down low, hitting six of his eight shots from the floor while adding a 6-of-8 performance at the foul line. He also was active defensively with three steals and a pair of blocks.
Point guard Jarrod West also overcame a tough first half to be a catalyst in the second half en route to 13 points and eight assists with zero turnovers.
FIU (14-7, 5-3 C-USA) took a 50-49 lead on a pair of free throws by Trejon Jacob with 15:38 left, which forced Bennett to the bench with his third foul, but Marshall ran off a 7-0 run to take the lead for good.
Jacob’s 3-pointer pulled FIU within 71-66 with 7:29 left, but the Herd defense clamped down, keeping C-USA’s top scoring team without a point for nearly five minutes.
Freshmen Andrew Taylor and Marko Sarenac each had another strong game for the Herd, finishing with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The Herd finished with just 12 turnovers in 80 possessions.
For FIU, Jacob finished with a game-high 23 points, while Antonio Daye, Devon Andrews and Osasumwen Osaghae each had 13 points. Osaghae added 11 rebounds.
Marshall returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday when the Herd travels to take on Florida Atlantic, which defeated Western Kentucky 69-65 on Thursday night.