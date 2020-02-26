HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni could’ve recorded one word to describe all that needed to be said about a 61-50 January loss to UAB.
That word?
“Energy,” D’Antoni said.
It wasn’t just in one aspect of the game, either, the Thundering Herd’s head coach said. It was in every aspect.
Marshall’s 4-for-26 shooting performance from 3-point range?
“Energy,” D’Antoni said. “The ball didn’t have energy and we were slow.”
The Herd getting pounded on the boards to the tune of a 48-29 margin?
“Again, energy,” D’Antoni said. “Rebounding takes a certain go-get-it mentality and we didn’t have it. That comes down to energy.”
UAB going to the foul line 32 times while the Herd’s first free throws didn’t come until the game had just 7:28 showing on the clock?
D’Antoni just smiled as he got ready to repeat the one word that had permeated the conversation.
“Look, it all comes down to energy,” D’Antoni said. “Whether it was our energy not moving the ball, which led to our lack of shooting rhythm or the lack of energy for our guys to get to the rim and get fouled, it’s all energy. Every bit of it.”
It is no surprise that the word “energy” came up several times during Marshall’s practices this week leading up to the Herd’s Thursday’s 8 p.m. game against UAB at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
That’s because D’Antoni simply doesn’t want to see his team go through another performance such as that one in January.
D’Antoni admitted that it was an ugly film to watch — one that could’ve put someone to sleep — and his team is much better than what it showed.
The lack of energy was the lone explanation as to how a team that had just one assist compared to 20 turnovers while hitting just one of seven 3-point attempts — including missing its only two in the second half — walked away with a win against Marshall on that day.
“I don’t think they played all that well, but on that day, they were good enough to beat us because we didn’t play well at all,” D’Antoni said.
The good news for D’Antoni and the Herd is Marshall looks much different now than what it did at the time of that loss. Marshall is not as stagnant of a ball club as it was when Conference USA play started, with everything from pace of play to substitution patterns becoming quicker and more fluid for the Herd.
That has invigorated play and the Herd has seen the benefits as winners of four of five games.
The offensive game for the Herd has picked up while the team has also maintained its toughness on the defensive end, which has been a recipe for success. Marshall point guard Jarrod West is at the helm of that defensive presence and draws the assignment of locking down talented UAB freshman Jalen Benjamin, who has done a solid job in leading the Blazers this season.
In the first meeting, however, Benjamin struggled against the Herd, finishing with just nine points and having five of the Blazers’ 20 turnovers.
West said that if the Herd brings another defensive presence to the court like it did in the first meeting, he feels good about Marshall’s chances at leaving Birmingham with a win.
“If we can continue to maintain what we’ve done defensively throughout the course of the year and play how we’ve played offensively recently, we’ll be fine,” West said. “I feel comfortable and confident in where our team is at right now. We’re going to be a lot better this time.”
D’Antoni echoed that thought in recalling the first meeting.
“Look, we gave up 61 points,” D’Antoni said. “That’s a game we should win. If we only give up 61, we feel real good about our chances against anybody.”
Statistics back that up with the Herd scoring more than 61 points in 26 of its 28 games this season. UAB is 13th out of 14 teams in scoring offense in Conference USA, averaging 66.5 points, which is better than only Old Dominion, which the Herd defeated on Saturday evening.
Like Old Dominion, UAB uses its presence on the glass as the catalyst for its offense, crashing into the paint to either get to the foul line or get second-chance opportunities. Just as Marshall was able to neutralize the second-chance scoring for Old Dominion in Saturday’s win, the same will again be needed for the Herd to continue its strong presence in Bonus Play, where Marshall is 5-0 all-time.
UAB leads Conference USA with a plus-6.6 rebounding margin per game over opponents.