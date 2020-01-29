HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni was a bit more meticulous in his instruction to his team this week during practice.
Normally, D’Antoni is more of a free spirit, letting the players play off of each other within the scheme. However, recognition is vital this week against FIU, which switches everything on screen action.
This week, Marshall must recognize those switches and create mismatches within the framework of its play, which was the focus as the Herd gets set for Thursday’s 7 p.m. matchup at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami.
“Defensively, they are different,” D’Antoni said. “They switch everything, and we’ve worked on that — trying to take advantage of the mismatch.”
Marshall junior point guard Jarrod West said FIU’s defensive philosophy was different than anything that he’s seen during his time with the Herd.
“That’s very different,” West said. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen it. Not this year we haven’t, for sure. That’s new for us, which is why we tried to rep it out in practice. We’ve just got to make our reads and make adjustments early on in the game and see where they’re going to be at on the defensive end with certain switches.”
West will be called on to quarterback the offense heavily this week, given that it is likely the first time that freshmen Andrew Taylor and Marko Sarenac will have seen such a defensive look.
Even sophomores Taevion Kinsey and Iran Bennett are not going to be well-versed against the “switch everything” concept of the Panthers.
Add that to the tempo that FIU wants to push and it is evident that the Panthers want to forge chaos from the opposing offense, meaning Marshall has to be sharp in its reads.
“They definitely want to get us out of sorts because that’s to their advantage on both ends,” West said. “If we’re taking time out of our offense because it takes us too long to figure out where they are switching, that leads to us not getting shots we want and getting them out in transition so they can play fast.”
Teams that opt to switch defensively generally are smaller lineups that do so from positions 1 through 4, but they don’t put the center on an island against a speedy guard.
FIU is a team that switches everything — 1 through 5 — which means center Osasumwen Osaghae could find himself out top guarding West or Taylor.
While that seems like an advantage for the quicker guards, D’Antoni said Osaghae is athletic enough to defend the perimeter, using his length to alter shots. That has a lot to do with why he is averaging 4.2 blocks per game on the season — a figure that leads Conference USA.
“He’s on the guards a lot and, at times, he blocks them,” D’Antoni said. “You think you’ve got him outside, but you’ve got to be careful because he can guard outside guys.”
Instead, the key is for Marshall’s guards to recognize that, when Osaghae is out front, that means Marshall’s post players — Bennett or Goran Miladinovic — are facing a smaller guard on the interior.
That is a matchup that D’Antoni drilled into his team during practice this week before Wednesday’s flight to Florida.
“If they stay true, their point guard is going to be on Iran,” D’Antoni said. “That’s what I’m hoping. Now, they do a good job collapsing and knocking the ball loose, but you’ve still got to get him the ball. We’ve got to recognize it.
“You’re trying to throw it into them and they’re going to be coming, collapsing. We’ve got to immediately finish before [the defense] gets there. It will be a growing experience. If it works, we should be doing pretty well.”
Another aspect of the trip to FIU is that, despite the Panthers owning a 9-0 home record, the team averages just 918 fans per game — the worst in Conference USA.
Given FIU’s mode of attack and the lack of atmosphere within Ocean Bank Convocation Center, West said that going in with the proper mindset is crucial to getting a key road win.
“It’s a big week for us,” West said. “We’re going to be up for the challenge. We can’t afford to come out flat and not bring energy because they don’t have energy in their gym. This isn’t Western Kentucky where they’ve got 6,000 or 7,000 in there and it’s easy to get amped up for. We have to be ready, regardless, and come out ready to win.”