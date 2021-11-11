HUNTINGTON — When Marshall faces Wright State in its season opener Friday, one of the players lined up against the Thundering Herd will be someone familiar to the MU program.
Wright State’s Tanner Holden, a junior from Wheelersburg, Ohio, returns as a Preseason All-Horizon League second-team selection.
Holden’s father, Rodney, helped lead Marshall to three Southern Conference titles and three NCAA appearances in the mid-1980s and is one of the top rebounders in Marshall history.
Coach Dan D’Antoni said it was close for the Herd to pull the trigger on offering Holden. Marshall had a commitment from Cam Brooks-Harris, but also found Taevion Kinsey while watching Brooks-Harris.
It was either offer Kinsey, who was best friends with Brooks-Harris, or offer Holden. D’Antoni said it could’ve gone either way, both being superb talents.
“That was what I was picking,” D’Antoni said. “We had a combination of those two coming out of Columbus and I thought if you get one, you can get the other one. We didn’t have that same scenario with Tanner, so I opted with the Columbus scenario.”
The move has seemed to work out for both Marshall and Wright State with Holden being named to the preseason watch list for the Lou Henson Award, given to the top mid-major basketball player in the country.
Holden returns off a season in which he averaged 15.8 points and 7.3 rebounds, which earned him first-team All-Horizon League honors last year.
“I do think it’s a real good fit where he is and I’m happy for him,” D’Antoni said. “He’s been very successful and I hope he’s enjoying it. He probably could’ve played here for sure. It’s just one of those things. You only have a handful of scholarships and you’re trying to pick between both players who can play.”
Kinsey, a first-team Conference USA selection last year, averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Herd.
Wright State was 18-6 overall and 16-4 in the Horizon League last season, finishing second in the conference standings.
One of the two non-conference losses was to Marshall, which defeated the Raiders 80-64 in Wright State’s 2020-21 opener.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow on Twitter @GrantTraylor.