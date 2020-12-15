HUNTINGTON — As jubilant as Marshall was following Sunday’s men’s basketball win over Ohio, there were still losses on the Thundering Herd’s mind as the players got back to work Monday.
When Marshall looked at its schedule, the next opponent was Toledo, which handed the Herd a pair of defeats during the 2019-20 season.
Just as there was motivation to shut down Ohio’s highly touted offense on Sunday, there is no shortage of fuel as the Herd (4-0) looks to get fired up to take on the Rockets (4-3) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cam Henderson Center.
“They had a good team and they beat us twice last year,” Marshall guard Jarrod West said. “We didn’t forget about that. We feel like we owe them back and, obviously, I’m excited about the challenge.”
Toledo came into Cam Henderson Center on Nov. 10, 2019, and embarrassed the Herd, jumping out to a 21-point lead as Marshall struggled to close out defensively on the perimeter.
The Rockets knocked down 14 3-pointers, including 11 in the first half, en route to a 96-70 win.
Less than one month later, Marshall returned the visit to Toledo and played much better, but still fell 82-72 as Luke Knapke and Marreon Jackson combined for 57 of the Rockets’ 82 points.
Knapke is gone, but Jackson returns as a force for the Toledo offense that the Herd will have to contain on Wednesday.
Jackson is averaging 15.4 points and five assists for the Rockets, who have four players in double-figure scoring in a balanced lineup.
West remembers Jackson well after battles through the years.
“We’ve played against each other a lot over the last couple years and I’ve guarded him a decent bit,” West said. “Obviously, he’s a good player. He was an all-league player in the MAC last year.”
Marshall is using the game as a comparison to see how far the team has come in one year’s time.
The most obvious improvement from last season is on the defensive end, where Marshall is clamping down the opposition, limiting teams to under 40% shooting from the field.
“I do think a lot of it is just maturity,” West said. “Over the last year we got a lot more experience under our belt and I feel like we’ve grown a lot from last season.
“We’ve been locked in, we’ve been paying attention to detail and locked in to scouting reports and we’ve done it top to bottom.”
One addition that the team didn’t have during those two losses is guard Andrew Taylor, who proved pivotal in Sunday’s win over Ohio.
Taylor had to sit out the first handful of games last season, meaning he was in street clothes for the Herd’s losses.
That didn’t mean those losses — especially the blowout in Huntington — didn’t resonate with Taylor as he gets ready for Wednesday’s game.
“That’s one of the hardest things to do,” Taylor said of watching those losses. “You’ve got to sit over there and you’ve got to keep a smile on your face and keep that positive energy but it’s definitely something hard to watch.”
Taylor added that he hopes his presence can help turn things around, much as it did when he was pivotal for the Herd against Ohio.
“It’s a chance for me to really come in there and help the guys and see if we can shut all that down — see if we can put in another defensive effort against Toledo like we did against Ohio,” Taylor said.