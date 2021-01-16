HUNTINGTON — There weren’t too many words after Marshall’s 81-73 loss at Western Kentucky on Friday evening in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Marshall junior guard Taevion Kinsey tried to sum it up the best way he knew how, though. There wasn’t really anger in Kinsey’s voice. Instead, it was resolve.
“We’ve got to have a short memory,” Kinsey said. “They are going to come back and see us.”
That gets put to the test at 2 p.m. Sunday when Marshall hosts the Hilltoppers at Cam Henderson Center on the back end of the home-and-home series.
On Friday, Western Kentucky (10-4, 3-2 Conference USA) jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead, based mostly on two factors: rebounding and getting to the foul line.
The Hilltoppers had a 29-13 advantage in rebounding at the half and often turned those second-chance opportunities into foul shots.
Western Kentucky went 15 of 17 from the foul line in the first half while Marshall went 2 of 5, which was the Thundering Herd’s entire allotment at the line for the game.
While the free throw discrepancy seemed to be a sore spot after the game, the more controllable aspect for the Herd was its inability to keep the Hilltoppers — namely All-American candidate Charles Bassey — off the glass. Bassey finished with 21 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, including 13 in the first half, when he matched the Herd’s team total in that department.
In the second half, Marshall evened up the rebounding battle — WKU owned a 17-16 advantage then — and the Herd ended up cutting into the lead, getting it down to 60-59 at one point.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni downplayed talk of adjustments for Sunday. Instead, his postgame talk was more geared toward better execution.
“I’m never pleased to lose — that’s never what you want to do — but I don’t throw my hands up and wail at the moon, either,” D’Antoni said. “It’s a long season and [WKU is] a good ball club. They won on their home floor. It happens. We’ve got get back and make sure we hold our end.”
The good news for Marshall was that the defense forced Western Kentucky into 20 turnovers, but the Herd did not fully capitalize on those mistakes, only having a four-point advantage in points off turnovers after missed opportunities.
“Guys that didn’t play as well, they just got to forget about it,” Kinsey said. “We’ve got them again on Sunday.”
One key to success this week for the Herd will be getting Western Kentucky guard Josh Anderson out of rhythm. Anderson went into Friday’s game averaging 10 points but exploded for 22 against Marshall.
Another player Marshall must contain is Western Kentucky shooter Luke Frampton, a former standout at Poca who transferred to the Hilltoppers from Davidson.
Frampton, an AAU teammate of Marshall’s Jarrod West and Darius George, will be making another return to his home state on Sunday and will undoubtedly look to make an impact.
On Friday, Frampton had just six points, but the two 3-pointers he hit each came at pivotal times for the Hilltoppers.
Kinsey said that Sunday’s game will be a more comfortable feeling for the Herd. Not only is the team back at home, but they have a practice under their belts to get their legs back after many team members sat out for nearly two weeks due to contact tracing associated with a positive COVID-19 test on the team.
“They have to come to us, which you know that’s better for us,” Kinsey said. “It’s our rims, our atmosphere. It’s our gym. You know it’s going to be a tough battle, but it’s got to be a quick fix.”