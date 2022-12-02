HUNTINGTON — The rivalry between Marshall and Ohio is one of the Thundering Herd's most bitter.
No one knows that better than head coach Dan D'Antoni, who has known of its importance to the fan base for more than 50 years.
That's why it didn't take long after Wednesday's win over Akron for D'Antoni to move forward to Saturday's 5 p.m. meeting with the Bobcats at Cam Henderson Center.
"I hope everybody will come to the game," D'Antoni said. "I always felt — and maybe I'm wrong — I always felt that they always thought they were better than us, so we want to give them a warm welcome when they come in to the Henderson Center."
Last season, the welcome was not so warm at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio, when the Herd traveled there to take on the Bobcats.
Marshall fell 75-65 in a game where they did not play well offensively with both Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor struggling from the floor, combining to go just 8 of 32.
That contest started a string of 10 consecutive losses for the Herd, which led to part of the team's 12-21 finish.
Marshall (6-1) is looking to the present instead of the past as the team heads into this one.
The Herd comes into the game with a six-game winning streak in which the team has been dominant from start to finish.
In its last 200 minutes of on-court action, Marshall has trailed for just a total of 3 minutes, 38 seconds — a staggering statistic.
"We come out and play, and we try to make our play stand for itself," D'Antoni said. "We want to win every game."
Marshall has had things rolling on both ends of the floor with Kinsey averaging 20.9 points and 5.4 assists per game while Taylor is scoring 19.4 points per game.
Ohio (4-3) comes into the game off a 113-44 win over UC Clermont on Nov. 30. The Bobcats feature a balanced scoring attack that produces 79 points per outing.
Both Miles Brown and Dwight Wilson lead the way at 12.3 points per game with Wilson also grabbing 10.7 rebounds per contest.
Jaylin Hunter and A.J. Clayton are just under 10 points per game while DeVon Baker, A.J. Brown and Ben Roderick are each right at eight points per game.
Saturday's meeting will be the 107th meeting between the schools with the Bobcats owning a 57-49 advantage in the series.
Ohio has not won in Huntington since a 70-68 victory in the 2011-12 season, though.
The contest should feature plenty of action with Marshall at 84 points per game and the Bobcats averaging just under 80.
D'Antoni said the team's success and the excitement surrounding the rivalry should make it a tough ticket on Saturday night.
Marshall is also touting the game as a "White Out" for fans to add to the atmosphere.
"It should be fun," D'Antoni said. "That's been an old-time rival for a long time."
