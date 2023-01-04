Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall's Kamdyn Curfman (11) makes a pass over Tennessee Tech's Erik Oliver (12) during a Nov. 14 game at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Herd is headed south. 

Marshall's men's basketball faces its first road test in Sun Belt Conference play Thursday evening when it travels to Statesboro, Georgia, to face the Georgia Southern Eagles at Hanner Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.