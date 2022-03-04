HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s basketball team has played out the scenario many times this season.
The Thundering Herd has often felt like one extended hiccup has cost the team dearly in games.
Such was the case again on Wednesday as Marshall started strong but fizzled over the final 12 minutes of the first half as Western Kentucky took a sizable halftime lead and went on to win 86-72.
The difference in this instance and others? Marshall gets the opportunity to immediately rectify its errors as the teams meet in the second game of a home-and-home series at 3 p.m. Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“We lost this game on things we did, not what they did,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said.
For Marshall (11-19, 4-13 C-USA) to correct its mistakes, the Herd will have to find a way to contain Western Kentucky guards Camron Justice and Dayvion McKnight.
Justice, who nearly came to Marshall several years ago after entering the transfer portal from IUPUI, lit the Herd defense up for a career-high 27 points on Wednesday night on 12-of-15 shooting from the floor.
Meanwhile, McKnight engineered the offense and finished with 23 points and four assists. The Hilltoppers also got 16 points from Josh Anderson and 12 from center Jamarion Sharp.
There were some bright spots for Marshall in the contest, including Taevion Kinsey’s top performance in several weeks.
Kinsey, who has battled a foot injury, looked back to old form, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Herd.
While Kinsey led Marshall’s offense, the team has to find a way to attack Sharp down low as hesitation on the interior was critical during the Herd’s 12-minute slump in which the Hilltoppers (18-12, 10-7) outscored Marshall 27-10 to take a 15-point halftime lead.
Marshall’s Obinna Anochili-Killen said it’s all about living in the present — not the past — and that the Herd has to keep its vision forward on getting a win on the road.
“We play them again, so we’ve just got to correct our mistakes and work on that and we’ll be good.” Killen said.
Following Saturday’s game at Western Kentucky, Marshall returns to Huntington for a day before traveling to Frisco, Texas, for the Conference USA tournament, which starts on Tuesday against FIU in the East Division play-in game.
It is expected that Marshall and FIU will be a 7:30 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday.
