HUNTINGTON – There was an edge to Dan D’Antoni when he came out for Tuesday’s Marshall men’s basketball practice.

That’s because D’Antoni had watched film of the 2021 matchup between his Thundering Herd and Akron for three days.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.