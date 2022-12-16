Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20201217 MU basketball 16.jpg
Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles up the floor during a 2020 game against Toledo at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Following a loss to UNC-Greensboro earlier this week, there's no easing back into things for the Marshall men's basketball team as it welcomes a red-hot Toledo squad to the Cam Henderson Center at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Rockets, who won the Mid-American Conference last season, again have won four of their last five games, with wins over Northern Kentucky, Richmond, Northern Iowa and Canisius (69-68). The only defeat was an 80-73 setback at George Mason.

