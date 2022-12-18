HUNTINGTON — Coming off a 100-point performance in a 15-point victory over highly regarded Toledo, Marshall University men’s basketball team looks to avoid a letdown against Glenville State.
The NCAA Division II Pioneers (6-5) come into Monday’s 7 p.m. game at Cam Henderson Center with impressive offensive and troubling defensive numbers. The Pioneers scored 118 points vs. Alderson Broaddus, but gave up 114 vs. West Virginia State. Glenville scores 88.6 points per game and gives up 82.5.
With Marshall’s penchant for running, the contest has potential to keep the scoreboard operator busy. The Thundering Herd averages 82.3 points and gives up 69.2 per game.
Herd 6-foot-5 senior Taevion Kinsey presents a huge challenge for the Pioneers. Kinsey is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. The Columbus, Ohio, native ranks fifth in the country in points scored with 263 through 11 games. He scored 30 points Saturday vs. Toledo.
Marshall senior guard Andrew Taylor is coming off a career-high 27-point performance. Freshman Micah Handlogten recorded his third double-double of the season, with 12 points and 13 rebounds. His 129 rebounds rank fourth in the nation. Kamdyn Curfman scored 16 vs. the Rockets.
Glenville State is coming off a 95-93 loss to Salem on Saturday. The Pioneers are led by 6-1 junior guard Jordan “Turbo” Smith, who scores 18.4 points per contest. He has five games of 20 or more points this season, including a 33-point effort against Alderson Broaddus. Freddie Word averages 16.4 points and Jacquez Yow 16.3. Jarmavious Jones chips in 10.9 per game.
The game marks the return to town of former Huntington High star Dajon Congleton and ex-Grace Christian standout Braeden Workman.
