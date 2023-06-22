Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — An overseas adventure awaits the Marshall University men’s basketball team in November.

The Thundering Herd was announced as one of the eight teams that will participate in the three-day Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament, joining Drake, Loyola-Marymount, Oakland, Ole Miss, Stephen F. Austin, Utah State and Wake Forest.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

