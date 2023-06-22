Marshall's Kamdyn Curfman (11) celebrates with teammate Obinna Anochili-Killen (out of view) during a stoppage in a Sun Belt Conference men's basketball game against Georgia State on Jan. 28 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — An overseas adventure awaits the Marshall University men’s basketball team in November.
The Thundering Herd was announced as one of the eight teams that will participate in the three-day Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament, joining Drake, Loyola-Marymount, Oakland, Ole Miss, Stephen F. Austin, Utah State and Wake Forest.
“Our three-day tournament features an extremely competitive field and we are excited to watch these teams compete for the Cayman Islands Classic championship title,” said Joe Wright, chief executive officer of Caymax Sports Ltd.
“Our tournament has gained a reputation as a first-class event amongst the coaches that have played here. Visiting the Cayman Islands and enjoying the world-class beaches and hotels will be a great treat for the teams and fans.”
Marshall will open the event at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 against Utah State, then would face either FIU or Akron on the second day. The matchups on the final day of the tournament, Nov. 21, are based on results from the first two days.
The Big Blue posted a 26-9 record in 2023, finishing second in the Mountain West Conference with a 13-5 mark and qualifying for the NCAA tournament.
The Herd is familiar with both FIU and Akron, as the Panthers were a regular opponent in Conference USA before Marshall’s move to the Sun Belt.
The Zips, who call the Mid-American Conference home, have also been a staple on the Herd’s non-conference schedule, having met 10 times since 2012. Marshall defeated Akron 68-57 last season.
While the Herd has chosen to participate in the Cayman Islands Classic, it was not included in the Mid-American Conference men’s and women’s basketball challenge, which pairs teams from the two leagues against one another on a two-year, home-and-home agreement.
Marshall is one of just two SBC member schools not a part of the challenge, joining Coastal Carolina in that category. It does not remove the possibility that the Herd could play one or more MAC opponents as a part of its non-league slate in the 2023-24 season.
The MAC-SBC Challenge tips off during the opening week of the 2023-24 season with the MAC men’s and SBC women’s teams hosting the first round of games that week.
The second MAC-SBC Challenge contest for each team will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, with the matchups set based on real-time NET rankings and announced in January. The MAC women and Sun Belt men will serve as host for the February matchups.
Key games in the men’s edition of the MAC-SBC Challenge include James Madison at MAC tournament champion Kent State on Nov. 9, Sun Belt tournament champion Louisiana at MAC regular-season champion Toledo on Nov. 11, and Sun Belt regular-season champion Southern Miss at Akron on Nov. 11.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.