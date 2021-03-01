HUNTINGTON — As Conference USA’s final regular season weekend commences, only one thing has been solidified for Marshall’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Last week, Conference USA announced that all teams would be eligible for the 2021 Conference USA Tournament — a change from its original plan to take just 12 of the 14 teams — so that means they will make the trip to Texas next week.
That much is all that Marshall men’s head coach Dan D’Antoni and Marshall women’s coach Tony Kemper know.
Where they will land in the seeding depends on how they finish their regular seasons this weekend in what has become a makeup weekend for Conference USA due to COVID-19 postponements.
Both teams lost multiple series this season due to COVID-19, so each will be in action this weekend.
The men’s team will host Charlotte on Friday and Saturday while the women’s team hits the road to take on Middle Tennessee for games on Thursday and Friday.
Marshall’s men’s basketball team is currently two games behind Old Dominion for the final bye, so the hopes of the Herd earning a first-round bye are slim.
However, Old Dominion travels to C-USA East Division leader Western Kentucky this weekend in Bowling Green while the Herd hosts Charlotte, which has lost six straight in league play as it heads to Huntington.
That creates a scenario in which Marshall could earn the bye in the Conference USA men’s basketball tournament.
“I think it takes a sweep from us and if they get swept, we get it,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said of the tiebreakers. “We would win that one. If they go 1-1 this weekend, they would get it. We have to have a sweep.”
Here’s how D’Antoni’s statement would come into play.
Conference USA’s tiebreakers for 2020-21 include (1) head-to-head results and (2) comparing records against common opponents with the highest winning percentage in league play in descending order until the tie is broken.
Marshall and Old Dominion split their season series on the strength of a 21-point rally by the Monarchs in Norfolk, Virginia, on Feb. 5.
To get in a position to utilize the tiebreakers, it will have meant that Western Kentucky swept both teams and both teams swept Charlotte and Middle Tennessee. Marshall’s series with Florida Atlantic was canceled, so that throws the tiebreaker down to last-place FIU, which split with ODU while being swept by Marshall.
Neither team played a common West Division foe with Marshall’s series with Rice and Old Dominion’s series with North Texas each being scrapped, so that forces FIU — in last place in Conference USA — to be the common opponent.
As the tiebreakers read, that would give the Herd the bye.
On the women’s side, Kemper has seen improved play from his team over the past two weeks with splits over Rice and North Texas — ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the West Division.
Despite those wins, the Herd women are battling for their lives to stay out of the newfound play-in game that will see the Nos. 6 and 7 seeds in each division play on Tuesday.
Currently, Marshall is tied with Western Kentucky for fifth place in the East Division at 6-8 in the league with Old Dominion in seventh at 5-9.
Western Kentucky and Old Dominion face each other this weekend in Norfolk, Virginia. Those games will play a major role in determining how things go.
Marshall has to travel to Middle Tennessee — ranked tops in the East Division — for a series this weekend.
If the Herd gets one win at Middle Tennessee, it assures itself of not playing in Tuesday’s play-in game due to its win over Rice, which gives Marshall the edge over both Western Kentucky and Old Dominion in a tiebreaker scenario.
However, if Marshall gets swept, it would be in the play-in game, based on either a split or sweep from the Old Dominion-Western Kentucky series. A split would have the Hilltoppers as the No. 5 seed in the East with Marshall and Old Dominion playing.
An Old Dominion sweep would have Marshall playing Western Kentucky in the play-in game.
No matter the scenario, Kemper is happy his team will go to Frisco, Texas, with a chance to play in the tournament — an outlook that may not have happened in the old format.
“No matter what, I’m glad that we get to go down there and play,” Kemper said. “Based on our last two weeks, it’s obvious that we belong. We’ve taken down No. 1 and No. 2 in the West. No other team has done that.”