HUNTINGTON -- Marshall and Morehead State have not met on the men's basketball court since 2019, but Thundering Herd head coach Dan D'Antoni knows what to expect when the two teams lock up at Cam Henderson Center for a 7 p.m. contest on Saturday night.

Morehead State has consistently been one of the top mid-major programs in the country over the last few years and D'Antoni made sure his team knows it.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.