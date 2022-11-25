HUNTINGTON -- Marshall and Morehead State have not met on the men's basketball court since 2019, but Thundering Herd head coach Dan D'Antoni knows what to expect when the two teams lock up at Cam Henderson Center for a 7 p.m. contest on Saturday night.
Morehead State has consistently been one of the top mid-major programs in the country over the last few years and D'Antoni made sure his team knows it.
"They've done well the last few years and they were picked first in their league this year," D'Antoni said. "They've played a really tough schedule -- Vanderbilt at Vandy, Indiana at Indiana and WVU there -- so they're going to come in here and play extremely hard."
Morehead State (3-3), which was chosen as the preseason favorite to win the Ohio Valley Conference, comes in off a 114-49 win over Kentucky State on Tuesday.
In that contest, the Eagles had six players end up in double-figure scoring, led by Kalil Thomas, who scored 21 points off the bench on 7-of-9 shooting.
Starting guard Branden Maughmer added 20 points while Jalen Hawkins also came off the bench to finish with 18 points in his first action of the season. Post player Alex Gross added a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Gross, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound center, leads Morehead State at 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. The graduate transfer was a two-time NAIA All-American at Olivet Nazarene, where he scored more than 2,000 points and had over 1,200 rebounds.
D'Antoni said Gross is one of several grad transfers Morehead State has on its roster for 2022-23.
"They have some talent, but it's basically a rebuild for them in that they went to the portal heavy," D'Antoni said. "One [NAIA] All-American center, one little guard out front that's really good and quick, so we've got our work cut out for us."
Morehead State is battle tested in that the Eagles have played several high-major teams on the road, including Vanderbilt, Indiana and West Virginia.
The Eagles will be looking for their first road win of the season, and they'd love nothing more than for it to come against an Interstate 64 rival.
After he felt the energy lapsed in the last game, D'Antoni said it is more about what his team does than what Morehead State brings at the Herd.
"We just have to stay down, but every game is like that," D'Antoni said. "You aren't really playing the opponent; you are playing yourself. If you are doing the things you are taught and really focused on it, you are playing yourself. If we do that, we'll be in pretty good shape."
Marshall is led by a pair of 20-point scorers in guards Taevion Kinsey (22.0 per game) and Andrew Taylor (20.2).
Kinsey was named as the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week this week and also one of 50 players named to the Lou Henson Award watch list, which goes to the nation's top mid-major player.
