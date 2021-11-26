HUNTINGTON -- Marshall men's basketball forward Mikel Beyers couldn't wait to get to the gym on Friday morning.
While others were slugging along with a post-Thanksgiving food hangover, Beyers was in the gym getting up some shots and preparing for the Thundering Herd's first road trip of the 2021-22 season.
For Beyers, the opportunity to play in Indiana's Assembly Hall is one he's dreamed of since he was young.
The Herd (4-1) takes on undefeated Indiana (5-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.
"Assembly Hall is definitely a bucket [list] place to play at, for sure," Beyers said. "It was a dream school for me."
Beyers' interest in Indiana wasn't just because of his love for the Hoosiers' style or legacy. Instead, there's a much more personal reason for Beyers to get excited for the trip.
"It was my dream school for a while," Beyers added. "My family is from Bloomington. I've got a lot of family and friends that are coming to the game, so that'll be exciting."
For Marshall to pull off an upset, Beyers and all of the Herd players will have to be performing at their best.
Indiana possesses guards who can shoot and a potential All-American in Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 16 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 blocks.
Indiana's defense has smothered teams throughout the season, allowing the opposition to hit just 28.4% of its shots, which is best in all of college basketball.
Marshall's success has come when the Herd is using its defense to translate to transition offense, which is something the Herd did extremely well in its win Tuesday over Louisiana.
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said that transition game also helped the Herd get to a pace that it likes to play.
"It was definitely a chemistry situation, us to figure out how to be a unit on offense, be a unit on defense," Kinsey said. "A lot of people talk about our offense, but our defense is really what we've been focusing on, especially since I've been here ... making defense create offense. We're just looking to play the type of defense that we play so it can translate into the offense."
Kinsey, who leads Marshall at 19.6 points per game, has some familiarity with Assembly Hall, having played in the arena during AAU tournaments, which gives him an edge and allows him to help lead a Marshall team that makes its first road trip with several young players.
"I think it's going to be a fun experience, especially it being our first road game of the year and us going to such a big place like that," Kinsey said. "It's going to be a special experience for everybody."
With Indiana's intensity on the defensive end, Kinsey said the team has to take its focus and aggressive mentality into Assembly Hall from the start, not allowing Indiana to jump out, which has been the team's tendency early this season. In five games, the Hoosiers are averaging a 19-point halftime lead.
"We just have to match their intensity and we have to be locked in," Kinsey said. "We know this is a business trip. Every trip for me is a business trip."
While guard play will be crucial, the frontcourt will feature two top-level college basketball players down low in Jackson-Davis and Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen, who has burst onto the scene in his second year.
Anochili-Killen is averaging 14 points, 8.6 rebounds and an NCAA-best 6.0 blocks.