HUNTINGTON — One look at Marshall’s box score showed an intriguing trait from the Thundering Herd men’s basketball team’s 74-66 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.
All five starters scored in double-figures and no player put up more than 12 shots as Marshall took what the Monarchs gave them and executed well en route to the win in the opener of Conference USA’s Bonus Play format.
For a team that has gone through spells of only having one or two main scorers a night, Saturday was a key cog in the Herd’s well-balanced basketball diet.
“Five guys with 10 to 12 shots? That’s really big for us,” Marshall point guard Jarrod West said. “That’s just ball movement, being unselfish and making the right plays.”
West led the way with 18 points and five assists, but did so in just 12 attempts. Perhaps the best sign that the offense was in rhythm and moving the ball well was that West — who quarterbacks the Herd’s offensive sets — was getting the ball rotated back from others and knocking down shots. West hit five of his seven 3-point attempts on the evening.
“Our ball movement and how fast we play — the tempo we play — is really big for us,” West said. “I thought we did a good job of setting screens, hitting open guys and that was key for us.”
In addition to West, Marshall got 14 points from Taevion Kinsey, Jannson Williams and Iran Bennett while Andrew Taylor added 10.
West said that getting Williams and Bennett involved early was critical to set the tone for the evening. Williams came out and knocked down a 3-pointer for the Herd’s first points of the night, which forced the defense to extend. That allowed West to work the post game with Bennett and get him into a rhythm quickly, as well.
“I thought we moved the ball very well and we made some shots early on and we hit Iran on the roll a couple of times early to get him going,” West said.
Efficiency was critical all evening long for the Herd. In the first half, Marshall had nine assists on its 10 field goals as the ball movement continued to get everyone involved. However, the Herd also had nine turnovers before halftime.
Following the break, Marshall cut down on those mistakes, committing just four turnovers in the second half while shooting 40 percent from the floor. That 40 percent clip in the second half may have been better if not for a near six-minute stretch in which the Herd got open looks, but hit just one of 15 field goal attempts.
The key to that efficiency was the Herd’s pace. Marshall was able to move the ball quickly while doing so with patience that led to a decrease in forced shots, which had plagued the Herd in recent weeks.
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni praised his team for their decision-making, saying with his style, the players are the ones who determine how shots are distributed — not the sets.
“They choose it and the offense flows,” D’Antoni said. “How the defense guards the offense determines who scores that night.”
D’Antoni said that Saturday’s performance was a continuation of the team getting used to its roles and building trust in one another.
“We play a free and open system,” D’Antoni said. “Sometimes, that’s why we get better toward the end of the year. They start figuring out where they belong and where they fit in the system.”
Marshall hopes to continue that offensive uptick heading into the second game of Conference USA’s Bonus Play.
The Herd travels to Bartow Arena for an 8 p.m. contest on Thursday night against UAB — a team that limited Marshall to a season-low in points during a 61-50 loss on Jan. 11.
That loss serves as the only game this season the Herd has been kept under 60 points.