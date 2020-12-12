HUNTINGTON — Every week, national pundits look across the college basketball schedule for under-the-radar games that feature a high-level flavor.
One of those matchups takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cam Henderson Center when Marshall hosts Ohio in a battle of regional rivals and matchup of teams that each have NCAA aspirations in 2020-21.
The Thundering Herd comes into the contest at 3-0 after road wins at Wright State and College of Charleston while the Bobcats are 4-1 with an impressive resume that included their lone loss — a 77-75 setback to No. 8 Illinois.
“They had them beat, really,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “Should have. They outplayed them.”
For D’Antoni, that body of work from the Bobcats shows that there is a talented group coming in to face his club.
That talent is led by Ohio point guard Jason Preston, who comes into the game averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
D’Antoni said Preston has an old-school feel to his game, using the pick-and-roll well while being patient to set up his own finishes or distribution for teammates.
“He doesn’t really out-athlete you, but he uses his body and angles, and he’s got a variety of finishes in the lane off of pick-and-roll,” D’Antoni said.
At 6-foot-4, Preston presents some matchup issues, so the Herd will likely come at Preston with the strength and defensive presence of Jarrod West, along with the length and athleticism of Taevion Kinsey to help combat Ohio’s top option.
As Preston goes, so goes the Ohio offense, and it’s gone quite well in the early part of this season with the Bobcats scoring 87.2 points per game, which includes 52% shooting from the floor and a 37% mark from 3-point range.
Marshall’s defense has been the constant in the team’s early success as they have kept all three opponents to just 38% shooting from the floor while producing big second-half runs in each contest.
D’Antoni said Ohio’s length and ability is difficult to match, so the contest will be a game of adjustments — an area in which the Herd has thrived.
“If we can’t handle it one-on-one, then we have to find a way,” D’Antoni said. “The problem is they space the floor and they’ve got about three guys that shoot it 50% from 3s, so it’s not easy.”
D’Antoni also praised Ohio’s Ben Vander Plas, who averages 13 points and 5.8 rebounds. The 6-8, 230-pound forward creates issues with size and range. He leads the Bobcats in 3-point attempts and has the ability to knock shots down, which feeds off Preston’s efforts in the pick-and-roll game to open up his teammates.
Ohio has all of its starting five averaging in double-figure scoring, so team concepts on defense will be key for the Herd.
“At the end of the day, the most important thing is that we come out and do what we’re supposed to do to win,” West said. “I want to be 4-0 after Sunday. That’s the most important thing.”
Offensively, Marshall got a big game from Jannson Williams in the win over College of Charleston when he scored 19 points. Daruys George added 11.
This matchup between the teams is the 105th all-time, with Ohio owning a 56-48 advantage in the series.
Ohio is coached by Jeff Boals, who was also an assistant coach for the Herd from 1999-2003, which adds some flavor to the rivalry matchup.