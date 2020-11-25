HUNTINGTON — Nov. 25 was a day the Marshall men’s basketball team circled in hopes of getting back to normal while opening its 2020-21 season.
As COVID-19 would have it, the Herd has to wait to get back on the Cam Henderson Center floor in a game setting.
Marshall Associate Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley confirmed that Wednesday night’s scheduled season opener against Coppin State was canceled after Coppin State could not play due to COVID-19-related issues.
Marshall’s 2020-21 season opener is now set for 4 p.m. Friday against Arkansas State.
“We’re just playing one game on Friday,” O’Malley said. “We were trying to work through a number of different scenarios.”
It’s all part of a wild ordeal as college basketball tries to get the new year underway.
“We just found out about [noon Wednesday], so we’re scrambling,” Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni said. “I was getting my Thanksgiving all set and my daughter is coming in. I was picking up orders this afternoon before the game, but now I’m practicing and getting ready for a game.”
Coppin State was alerted to its positive tests before it took the court in Huntington for any practice sessions, which means the Herd still can take on Arkansas State Friday.
Arkansas State was a last-second fill-in for Tennessee State, which also did not make the trip to Huntington for COVID-19-related issues. The Herd knew nothing of Arkansas State going into this week.
“We’re not prepped to play Arkansas State at all,” D’Antoni said. “We thought we’d scout them in the [Coppin State] game, so we don’t have anything. We’re going in blind. That’s going to be the theme of the season.”
The situation shows exactly what college basketball is facing — especially in the nonconference portion of the season this year.
Arkansas State was originally scheduled to play at Ole Miss in a multi-team event this week, but the Rebels had positive COVID-19 cases within their program, which shut that down Monday.
At the same time, Marshall found out Tennessee State was also unable to come to Huntington for similar reasons, which left a void for the Herd.
By Tuesday morning, Arkansas State agreed to come to Huntington for games with Coppin State and the Herd in consecutive days.
The Red Wolves left Jonesboro, Arkansas, by bus at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and traveled overnight for the games, only to arrive and find out hours later that Coppin State would not be playing them Thursday.
Once the Coppin State game was scrapped, Marshall and Arkansas State officials worked on whether to play one or two games due to Arkansas State also losing one of its games on the trip.
One of the sticking points with Wednesday’s happening is NCAA legislation in place for 2020-21 that allows for teams to compete in 25 regular-season games and one multi-team event.
With Coppin State bowing out, the contests with Arkansas State technically would not fit the criteria for an MTE.
“They do have a blanket waiver out there, but right now we don’t meet the criteria of that blanket waiver, as far as I know,” O’Malley said. “I was looking at a number of different scenarios with that, but this was not one of them.”
Given the potential of games being canceled due to COVID-19, it is a situation that could likely take care of itself in the coming weeks.
Marshall point guard Jarrod West summed it up best in Tuesday interviews when speaking about what the season will hold.
It almost seemed prophetic, considering the circumstances that came about just hours before the scheduled season tipoff.
“You never know what can happen. You never know what’s going to happen,” West said. “At the end of the day, it’s going to be up to us to be accountable and be ready to play.”