HUNTINGTON — When Marshall opens the 2020-21 season on Wednesday against Coppin State, there will be little that the Thundering Herd knows about the Eagles.
In the COVID-19 era of college basketball, there are no exhibition games to scout for tendencies and personnel breakdowns.
Instead, it will just be a situation in which teams are essentially flying blind.
For many programs, that will serve as a difficult premise on both ends of the court because of its unconventional nature.
For Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni, that’s how he likes it. Heck, he’s a D’Antoni. Unconventional styles of basketball seem to be synonymous with the D’Antoni name.
“It’s definitely flying blind, but I’m probably blind every year because I believe more that you prepare your team for who you are, not so much who they are,” D’Antoni said. “Granted, there is a certain amount of adjusting to your opponent, but basically, we try to make the opponent adjust to us.”
That doesn’t mean D’Antoni doesn’t appreciate the value of scouting the opposition.
Instead, the Herd’s veteran coach chooses to emphasize his own team’s execution to be so crisp that it forces the opposition to adjust to their style of basketball.
“If we’re really good in what we do, offensive and defensively, we force the opponent to play into our scheme and not theirs,” D’Antoni said. “If we can do that, then we’re going to have a good ballgame.”
This week, a scouting report would not have done the Herd much good anyway.
Coppin State, Marshall’s opponent for Wednesday’s 6 p.m. opener at Cam Henderson Center, only has three of 14 players returning from the 2019-20 squad, which went 11-20 overall.
“It’s going to be tough to know anything about them — no exhibition games, not a lot of film,” Marshall senior guard Jarrod West said. “They only have two returning starters and a lot of new guys.”
Coppin State’s returning starters are wing Koby Thomas, who averaged 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds last season, and guard DeJuan Clayton, who averaged 12 points while leading the team with 3.5 assists per game in 2019-20.
Other than that, the most well-known player on the Eagles’ roster is actually no longer a player at all.
It is head coach Juan Dixon, a former NBA veteran and Final Four Most Valuable Player during his time at Maryland.
Dixon, now in his fourth year with the Eagles, has several transfers on his roster, along with lots of youth.
The system incorporated by Dixon is similar in nature to D’Antoni’s, so Wednesday may resemble more of a pick-up game early as each team works within its respective free-flowing systems while making in-game adjustments.
“That’s how it’s going to go a lot this season,” Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. “The person who can figure out the other team first definitely is going to be ahead in the matchup.”
Wednesday’s game proceeding is contingent on results from Marshall’s Tuesday COVID testing coming back normal, which West and Kinsey each said they were hopeful of because the team has looked forward to games for the last eight months.
“We’re definitely excited for [Wednesday],” Kinsey said. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time and I think our fans have been looking forward to it, the city of Huntington has been looking forward to it.”
Marshall’s 2020-21 season has not opened yet, but the schedule has already seen changes for this week after it was confirmed on Monday night that Tennessee State would not make the trip to Huntington due to COVID-19 issues.
On Tuesday, Marshall worked to fill the void and sources within the program say Arkansas State will now come to Huntington for both games.
The Red Wolves were originally scheduled to play in the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic, but it was canceled due to positive cases within the Ole Miss program.
According to sources, Arkansas State will fill both games of Marshall’s multi-team event: Thursday’s noon contest against Coppin State and the 6 p.m. matchup on Friday against the Herd. Both games will take place at Cam Henderson Center.