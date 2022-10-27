Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Finally. That was the sentiment from Marshall’s men’s basketball players as they went through Thursday’s light practice.

On Friday, the Thundering Herd will finally get to face someone different on the basketball court when University of Charleston comes to Cam Henderson Center for a 7 p.m. exhibition.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

