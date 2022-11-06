Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221103 mu basketball 30.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall’s Andrew Taylor (0) drives baseline against UPike’s Teddy Parham Jr. (12).

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The culmination of several months of preparation ends on Monday as Marshall’s men’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 season.

The Thundering Herd is not walking into an easy situation, however, serving as the first opponent for Queens University in its first game as a Division I program.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Tags