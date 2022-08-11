HUNTINGTON — Thursday was scheduled to be the last summer workout for Marshall’s men’s basketball team.
Instead of physical work, they took part in an exercise that benefited both the community and the team’s chemistry.
Marshall’s players skipped their last summer workout to head down to Hazard, Kentucky, where they set up at the Red Cross Distribution Center, located at JC Penney’s, to both collect and give out supplies.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said the importance of being unified with the community is a good lesson, especially in times where there is a need.
“We talked to them a little in the locker room that part of a college education includes giving back to the community, which we stress here,” D’Antoni said. “We don’t just want to be a team you watch, but a team that is actively participating in the community’s events. We’re a Tri-State school and they had a need in eastern Kentucky. We wanted to be a big part of helping out.”
Marshall’s program bought a number of items — mainly cleaning supplies, pillows and blankets, according to D’Antoni — to take on the trip with them.
Once there, the players served as extra sets of hands for those looking to take supplies with them or to carry supplies in to the center for those coming to donate.
“We not only sent them to help unload, but we sent them with a lot of stuff they needed,” D’Antoni said. “We called down there and heard what they needed — it was mainly cleaning supplies and blankets and things. We spent a pretty good amount of money and then donated the rest of our money to help with the recovery.”
D’Antoni listed the connections between Kentucky and his own program, pointing out current player Andrew Taylor, who is from Corbin, Kentucky, and several others from over the years who have come from the Bluegrass State to play for Marshall.
One of the most well-known Marshall players to hail from eastern Kentucky and suit up for the Thundering Herd is J.R. VanHoose, who joined with wife, Kayla, to spearhead collection efforts in the areas of Wayland and Prestonsburg, Kentucky, which saw some of the worst devastation from the July 27-28 floods.
Whether former players or current, the Herd’s efforts to serve the community keep the program connected with its fans.
“I think it’s important,” D’Antoni said. “Friendships go away if you don’t keep building them. We’ve got a lot of ties to those areas, so we were helping our own.”
