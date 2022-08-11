Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220719_hds_mubasketball
Buy Now

Marshall basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni speaks with members of the team as the Herd goes through a practice on July 18 at the Marshall Recreation Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Thursday was scheduled to be the last summer workout for Marshall’s men’s basketball team.

Instead of physical work, they took part in an exercise that benefited both the community and the team’s chemistry.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Tags