HUNTINGTON — Prior to arrival Monday in Frisco, Texas, Marshall’s men’s basketball did not know who it would be playing Wednesday in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.
That’s just fine for Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni, whose philosophy is to worry about his own team’s play rather than the opponent.
For Marshall, the focus is on winning a Conference USA championship, regardless of the opposition.
“We spend most of our time focusing on doing what we do well and achieving our game plan,” D’Antoni said. “The opponent is not so much an issue because we want to be the ones to dictate play. For us to win this thing, we have to be focused forward and win the race.”
Marshall’s opponent at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas will be the winner of Tuesday night’s first-round game between Southern Mississippi and Rice. The Herd hasn’t face either of those teams this season — Southern Miss was not on Marshall’s schedule and MU’s series with Rice was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Instead of trying to dive into its opponent too much, D’Antoni and the Herd continued to focus on fine-tuning their own play, which has been solid over the last few weeks. Coming into the tournament, Marshall has won six of seven games.
Marshall did so while withstanding some nagging injuries down the stretch, most notably to point guard Jarrod West, who missed a win over North Texas and was limited in last weekend’s series against Charlotte.
West, who has been rehabbing his injured foot daily, said that he was glad he was able to get on the court against Charlotte, which he credited in helping to strengthen his foot.
“That was huge mentally because I didn’t really know what to expect Friday night,” West said. “I was kind of maybe expecting a little bit of swelling, maybe it being sore, but I think it loosened it up a little bit.
“Kind of like a workout to get the blood flow and get a little bit stronger in there. I definitely felt a lot better Saturday.”
West said he still wasn’t at the level he wanted on Saturday, but with treatment, he expects to be a full-go this week.
With West being a senior and the win-or-go-home scenario, he knows there’s no turning back now.
All season, West and leading scorer Taevion Kinsey have been the leaders for the team, but the difference in the team’s late surge has been the increased production of its supporting cast.
Last weekend, Marshall forward Jannson Williams came up big on both ends with double-digit scoring games and seven blocks in the two wins over Charlotte.
However, the biggest key for the recent success has been the play of sophomore guard Andrew Taylor, who has continued to improve each week.
Taylor, who ranks in the top 20 in Conference USA in four major statistical categories, has seen his production increase during the Herd’s successful seven-game stretch to end the season.
Over the last seven games, Taylor has averaged 16.7 points and 5.9 assists while continuing to add nearly five rebounds per game.
Taylor scored 21 points in Saturday’s win over Charlotte while getting to the rim for tough finishes off the glass.
Needing to play four games in four days to earn a Conference USA title, the Herd will need all pieces playing well in a consistent manner to achieve its goals of making the NCAA tournament.
“We can’t get caught looking backward or to the sides on what others are doing,” D’Antoni said. “We have to run to the tape and finish the race.”
With a win in Wednesday’s first-round game, the Herd would take on UAB, the West’s No. 2 seed, at 7 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.