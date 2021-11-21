HUNTINGTON -- Marshall pulled away from Jackson State over the final 10 minutes and won 80-66 in men's basketball Sunday at Cam Henderson Center.
Chase Freeman made two free throws to pull the Tigers within 57-55 with 10:36 left. From that point, it was all Marshall as the Thundering Herd went on a 16-2 run as Jackson State missed 11 of its next 12 shots.
Taevion Kinsey triggered the Herd attack with 24 points. Darius George added 18. Then there was Obinna Anochili-Killen and Andy Taylor, who flirted with triple-doubles to get the crowd of 3,839 excited.
Anochili-Killen finished with 15 points, a career-best 10 blocked shots and nine rebounds. Taylor, the point guard, totaled 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
“Not one game, not a miracle,” Herd coach Dan D’Antoni said of Anochili-Killen, a 6-foot-8 sophomore. “He’s a gym rat. He’s growing every day. He left a lot of stuff out there. You’ll see him get better and better.
“Our offense requires a lot of reads. It’s difficult for a freshman. He can see a lot more now. He’s more comfortable where he’s supposed to be, what he’s supposed to do. He covered the inside.”
Marshall finished with a 40-20 edge in points in the paint and racked up 14 blocked shots.
Taylor’s point total might not be where he wants it, but he comes through in so many other ways as he directs the Marshall attack.
“He’s doing what he does,” D’Antoni said. “Point guard, he has the flow of everything. Two off a triple double. Can he make more shots? Yeah, as he gets more comfortable.”
“He’s producing in other ways,” Kinsey said of Taylor. “Obinna gives us great minutes. He’s got great energy. He defends our paint.”
Marshall made 30 of 64 shots, but just 4 of 17 on 23-pointers.
Gabe Watson led Jackson State (0-4) with 18 points and Jayveous McKinnis added 10 and 12 rebounds. The Tigers compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Anochili-Killen said extra work and time in the weight room has made a difference.
“Just try to play hard, produce,” he said. “Try to get rebounds and block shots, things I do best. I’ve gotten stronger, more explosive thanks to the weight room.”
Marshall’s back in action Tuesday at home against Louisiana. Tipoff is 7 p.m.