HUNTINGTON — It’s never easy in the college game when a team has to face the same opponent in back-to-back games.
Such is the charge of Marshall’s men’s basketball team this week, as the Thundering Herd hosts the first game of a home-and-home set with Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cam Henderson Center. The teams meet again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Marshall junior guard Jarrod West is looking at the positives of the situation.
“Normally you don’t get a whole week to prepare for one team because conference play is Thursday-Saturday and it’s two different teams,” West said. “You are basically preparing a whole week for one team.”
Marshall (9-10, 3-3 Conference USA) is preparing for a Western Kentucky team that is going to take on a different dynamic from the three previous contests the Herd has played in Conference USA.
Western Kentucky (12-6, 5-1 C-USA) uses its athleticism to get up and down the floor quickly, making transition a key part of this week’s preparation.
“This team runs, so transition is going to be a big problem,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “Their center is small, 6-5 at best, but he runs and he can shoot 3s. It should be interesting to see how our bigs handle that and how they handle our bigs.”
Coming into the year, Western Kentucky had the league’s premier big man in Charles Bassey, but an injury left him sidelined for the season and forced the Hilltoppers to go small and use their athleticism even more to force the tempo. In many ways, the tempo that Western Kentucky employs resembles Marshall’s teams of the previous three seasons.
“We’ve seen it,” West laughed.
Then West echoed the thoughts of his coach in regard to the key to this week’s games.
“They score a lot in transition — a lot off made buckets in transition, too,” West said. “If we don’t get back, it’s going to be a long night for us. That’s totally different in comparison to ODU, UAB and Charlotte [Marshall’s last three games].
“If we get them into half-court offense, we can do pretty good against them defensively. We know their sets and we’re going to be familiar with their personnel.”
Western Kentucky is led by Taveion Hollingsworth, who is the reigning Conference USA Player of the Week after averaging 26.5 points in wins over Old Dominion and Charlotte. Carson Williams has taken on much of the inside load since Bassey’s injury, and he has responded well, averaging nearly 16 points over his last eight contests.
Josh Anderson is also a well-known entity for the Hilltoppers who has moved into the starting lineup since the Bassey injury. Anderson has been in double-figure scoring in nine of the Hilltoppers’ last 10 games.
Whether in the half-court game or transition, Marshall also cannot lose a pair of pure shooters for the Hilltoppers in Camron Justice and Jared Savage. The two have combined for 68 3-pointers (Savage, 35; Justice, 33) this season.
With Marshall at 3-3 in conference play and the Hilltoppers are established as one of the league’s top teams, there is plenty at stake for the Herd as it looks to establish itself this week.
Add in the rivalry element of the contest and the history between the teams and both West and D’Antoni said it should be a fun week of basketball.
“They’re a good ball club and there is a little bit of a rivalry,” D’Antoni said. “They get up against each other a little bit because we faced them in the [C-USA] finals one time. It’s good competition and they’ve got a good tradition of basketball, so it should be a great game.”
West has been a part of many of those battles, which have spanned from Marshall’s Conference USA Championship win in 2018 to several regular-season games that have come down to last possessions.
“A lot of dogfights, man,” West said. “I feel like every time we play them it’s a down-to-the-wire game, grind game. But it’s always fun. I enjoy playing them. I just enjoy the challenge. I think it’s a really fun rivalry to be a part of and I’m excited for this week.”