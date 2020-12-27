HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s 6-1 start in the non-conference portion of the 2020-21 basketball season caught some attention around Conference USA.
The Thundering Herd got off to the good start behind a strong defensive presence and the play of guards Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West, who have led the team for the second straight season.
Kinsey leads Conference USA at 21.7 points per game while also placing seventh in the league in assists at 3.9 per game. He is also second in the league in field goal percentage (65.2%).
West is in the top 15 in scoring and leads Conference USA in assists per game (7.3) and steals per game (3.6). His 47% shooting percentage is 10th in the league.
Kinsey and West were part of the 2020-21 All-Conference USA Preseason Team, and they have lived up to the billing.
Marshall starts the Conference USA portion of its season on the road at Louisiana Tech on Friday and Saturday.
The Herd’s start is one of several strong starts for teams within Conference USA.
Western Kentucky, which was picked to win the league, is off to a 7-2 start with losses to West Virginia and Louisville. The Hilltoppers feature Charles Bassey, C-USA’s preseason player of the year, and have a win at Alabama to their credit.
Another team that has jumped out to a strong start is UAB, which is 7-1 on the season. The Blazers’ lone loss came to Chattanooga in a 69-66 affair.
Whether UAB is for real or not will be seen quickly with the Blazers facing North Texas in the league’s opening weekend. That matchup brings together the league’s top defense in UAB against one of the league’s top offense’s in North Texas.
The Mean Green, who were selected to finish second in the preseason poll, are 4-3 overall after a challenging non-conference schedule that included losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State and West Virginia.
Other teams that have started well that weren’t necessarily expected to perform well include FIU and Rice, both 6-2.
The Panthers feature Conference USA’s highest-scoring offense at 88.6 points per game and have only lost to North Florida and Georgia Southern.
FIU’s Conference USA slate starts this weekend with a home series against Old Dominion.
Rice is the biggest surprise, having been selected last in Conference USA, yet starting the season with wins in six of its first eight contests.
The Owls will instantly be tested against UTSA’s tandem of Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace, who have statistically been one of the best guard combos in C-USA during their careers.
As the league gets set for its first weekend of league games, there are plenty of interesting matchups on tap.
In addition to others mentioned, Western Kentucky’s matchups at Charlotte will be the most watched of the weekend while Old Dominion’s battles at FIU also will be of interest due to the contrast of styles.
The Herd’s battles at Louisiana Tech bring together a pair of teams that were set to meet in the Conference USA quarterfinals last season before COVID-19 canceled the Conference USA tournament.