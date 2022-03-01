HUNTINGTON -- Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni is still a firm believer that his team can win a Conference USA title.
That stance will not change, as D'Antoni pointed out again during his press conference on Monday afternoon.
D'Antoni cited UConn's championship run nearly a decade ago when the Huskies played in the Big East's play-in game, then ran the table to the NCAA title.
Now that March is upon us, D'Antoni feels it is time for his team to show its best. That starts on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. contest against Western Kentucky at Cam Henderson Center.
"We're a good ballclub when we play," D'Antoni said. "We're just not consistent enough to win games. We played Middle [Tennessee] twice and it comes down to the last shot. They're in first place. Played North Texas, a four-point game and they're in first place. Beat UAB when they were in first place. It's not like we can't gear it up."
Western Kentucky (17-12, 9-7 C-USA) is one of the hottest teams in Conference USA, having won seven straight games before falling on the road at Middle Tennessee on Saturday in a game in which the Hilltoppers were short-handed.
Given the rivalry between Marshall and Western Kentucky, there is plenty of familiarity in what WKU coach Rick Stansbury and D'Antoni each bring to the table.
There doesn't have to be an overabundance of time spent on preparation for the style of each. Instead, it's about execution, an area where the Thundering Herd has struggled to maintain consistency throughout the season.
D'Antoni's focus was on getting his players to lock in to that execution, so the Herd can start its own run through March as the season winds down.
"It's really all about us," D'Antoni said. "I'm a great believer that you focus on your team, not so much the other. That's not to say you don't do a scouting report and you don't set your defense and how you're going to guard their sets, but most of your talk and everything is about improving your game and playing our game against them, whether it be defense or offense."
Offensively, Marshall (11-18, 4-12 C-USA) needs to limit turnovers, which were a major factor in the team's loss at Middle Tennessee that came down to the final two minutes.
D'Antoni likes the pace at which his team has played in recent weeks -- an improvement from earlier in the season -- but the Herd must clean up the miscues that are leading to points on the other end.
In the loss to Middle Tennessee, Marshall allowed 20 points off turnovers that loomed large at game's end.
"You just have to keep plugging," D'Antoni said. "We are who we are. We've just got to try to keep getting better and eliminate the mental mistakes that we make. We play a pretty high-risk offense that has a lot of ball movement, quick movement."
In looking at Western Kentucky's loss to Middle Tennessee, D'Antoni said the pace of guards was a big advantage that the Blue Raiders exploited en route to a 17-point win.
"They got hurt real bad by the speed of Middle's guards," D'Antoni said. "I thought their guards, speed-wise, really got into them and turned that game."
Another factor that Marshall has to try to neutralize is Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp, who is second in the NCAA in blocked shots per game at 4.48.
The 7-foot-5 center generally stays in the paint, which means Marshall center Goran Miladinovic, who has 3-point range, may be called on to draw him out away from the basket by utilizing some of his outside skill.
If Miladinovic can do so, it could potentially open driving lanes for the Herd guards to get to the rim.
With Sharp in the middle, Marshall must also be able to stay in rhythm and knock down shots from the outside against the Hilltoppers. The Herd's shooting has been better of late, but D'Antoni wants to see it continue to ascend as the C-USA Tournament draws closer.
From a defensive standpoint, Marshall must neutralize the penetration of Western Kentucky's Dayvion McKnight and not allow him to get into the teeth of the defense for kick-out 3-pointers for Camron Justice and Luke Frampton or lobs to Sharp.
"He's the one that breaks your defense down a little easier," D'Antoni said of McKnight. "He can get inside a little bit and make plays."
The Herd also must quiet high-flying guard Josh Anderson, who has had a knack for big moments against Marshall.
Wednesday's game serves as Senior Night for Marshall's Taevion Kinsey, Mikel Beyers and Darius George. Kinsey has a year of eligibility left after this year, but D'Antoni expects him to test the NBA draft waters.
Kinsey leads the Herd at 18.7 points per game. Fellow guard Andrew Taylor is averaging 14.3.
This is the first of two battles this week between the rivals that could signal the end of them facing off as conference opponents with Marshall's pending move to the Sun Belt. The teams meet again Saturday at 3 p.m. in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Marshall did not play on Saturday, but the Herd did learn its Conference USA Tournament opponent after results over the weekend.
The Herd will take on FIU in Tuesday's East Division play-in game at a time to be determined.