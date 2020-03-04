HUNTINGTON — If it was truly Marshall’s final home game of the 2019-20 season, the Thundering Herd went away from its fans in style on Wednesday night.
Marshall scored a season high in points, shot 53 percent from the floor and placed five players in double figures to earn a 94-82 win over Florida Atlantic in front of 5,426 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“The reason you can enjoy it — win or lose — is because all of our kids are giving you everything they’ve got,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They’re not holding back, so you should enjoy it and appreciate it. Enjoy the moment, because they’re trying to give you every bit of enjoyment you can have.”
The win avenged a regular-season loss to Florida Atlantic and came in similar fashion to the Owls’ victory down in Boca Raton on Feb. 1.
In that contest, Florida Atlantic jumped out early and never looked back, extending the lead down the stretch to pull away from the Herd.
This time, Marshall was the aggressor, getting off to a strong offensive start and never letting the Owls get over the hump.
The key stretch of the contest came midway through the second half as Marshall turned a one-possession game into a double-digit affair.
A 3-pointer by Florida Atlantic’s Jailyn Ingram cut Marshall’s lead to 59-57 with 11:31 left, but Marshall got strong play on both ends of the floor to go on a 14-4 run that distanced the teams. The lead never got less than eight points the rest of the way.
While he had a relatively quiet night, Marshall point guard Jarrod West was key in the run. West used dribble penetration before finding Andrew Taylor and Jannson Williams for 3-pointers to start the run, then had a steal and drew a charge on the defensive end that also led to points.
The charge, which he drew on guard Cornelius Taylor, led to a technical foul on Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May and a four-point possession for the Herd, capped by a driving layup from Taevion Kinsey.
Kinsey led Marshall with 20 points while dishing out six assists as Marshall produced its top offensive effort of the year while staying locked in during a contest that featured plenty of ups and downs.
“It’s just mental focus all through the week,” Kinsey said. “I’d say it started from day one. We came back off of a loss and we knew we didn’t want to do that again. We want to go into the [Conference USA] tournament with a good seed, so we stayed focused. We knew what we had to do.”
Marshall’s offensive strength came from its guard play behind the production of Kinsey, West and Andrew Taylor, who registered the first double-double of his career.
Coming into the game, Taylor spoke of the importance for Marshall’s guards to aid in rebounding, and he backed it up on Wednesday night, scoring 16 points while grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds.
“The way I look at it is that I’m not overly awed by it because I think he should play like that,” D’Antoni said. “I think he’s that good.”
The foul-filled contest took its toll on the post play for each team with both teams’ frontcourts saddled with foul trouble.
Florida Atlantic’s Karlis Silins and Aleksander Zecevic each ran into foul trouble early in the second half and fouled out later in the game, turning it into a guard-oriented affair in which Marshall came out on top.
The backcourt trio of Kinsey, West and Taylor produced 46 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists in a battle of strengths for both teams.
“We told them they’ve got three really good guards, so you’d better play,” D’Antoni said. “The good part of it is that we’ve got three really good guards, so you should take that as a challenge.”
With each team’s post players in foul trouble, the pace of the game elevated with end-to-end action the norm in the second half.
“I feel like the fast-paced game kind of played in our favor tonight because it forced our guys to make quick decisions,” Taylor said.
With the smaller lineup, Marshall’s Jannson Williams also got into a rhythm, knocking down four of the Herd’s 12 3-pointers to finish with 18 points.
Williams added six rebounds and five blocks, including two consecutive blocks in the first half that he felt got him going offensively.
“It’s positive energy,” Williams said. “If you do anything good on the defensive side — especially when you’ve had a slump — it gets you in that positive mood. The more positive you can be when you’re shooting, the better.”
Marshall went to the locker room with momentum after an 11-4 run to end the half with a 45-38 lead.
The run broke a 34-all tie and culminated with West giving a ball fake that got a defender in the air before he knocked down a 3-pointer that went through as the horn sounded.
Ingram led Florida Atlantic (16-15, 8-10) with 19 points while D.J. Robertson added 14 off the bench. Richardson Maitre scored eight of his 10 points in the second half to get into double figures as well.
The game was the final regular-season contest for the Owls, who await their conference tournament seeding after Saturday’s final day of action.
The win secures at least a No. 7 seed for the Herd in the C-USA tournament, which starts next week in Frisco, Texas. With a win over UTSA at 4 p.m. on Saturday in San Antonio, Marshall would solidify the No. 6 seed.