HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball’s tempo and energy level may increase over the next few days, even by the already elevated standards of head coach Dan D’Antoni.
It has been a trying preseason for the Thundering Herd, which has lost four weeks due to a pair of two-week shutdowns related to COVID-19 concerns.
“I wouldn’t call it a preseason,” D’Antoni quipped. “We have six weeks to prepare normally for the first game, and four of those six were wiped out.”
The Herd was back to full practice on Tuesday afternoon after a split-squad shooting practice Monday.
After Tuesday’s workout, there are only seven days separating the Herd from its Nov. 25 opener against Coppin State.
D’Antoni said it’s crunch time for the Herd, with the team trying to pack three to four weeks worth of growth into a one-week period.
“We’ll try to crowd everything in before the 25th opener,” D’Antoni said.
D’Antoni cited conditioning and chemistry as two major facets that have to be built over the next week before the opener.
“The biggest part of it is the conditioning, but you also lose — because of our offense and the way it’s run — the [synchronization] between the players and the ability to make quick decisions, decisive decisions,” D’Antoni said. “That’s a process, and if you watch our teams you see that our teams always kind of get better, so that’s a process that takes going over and over and over.”
Marshall guard Jarrod West wasn’t as worried about conditioning as the chemistry factor.
“I think we can get back in shape pretty quick, honestly,” West said. “Honestly I think over the next week or so we’ll be fine as far as conditioning. Obviously it will take us a couple days to get back into the flow.”
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said the latest shutdown was much more frustrating than the first.
With the first, Marshall’s team had not officially started practice at that time; it simply delayed the start of preseason. In the latest shutdown, Marshall got to practice and built chemistry and rhythm before the two-week stoppage that kept all players out of the gym.
“Going through practice and getting to jell with our younger players, and us getting our jell back that we had from last year, it’s kind of hard to get that going because we have to keep stopping,” Kinsey said. “I’d say stopping during the season while we’re practicing is probably the hardest.”
Kinsey and West each said it’s up to them to keep players from getting frustrated with the team not being as crisp as it was when it walked off the floor two weeks ago.
“We can’t get too high, can’t get too low,” Kinsey said. “We’ve got to stay level-headed, especially because we’re going to face a lot of things.”
“Chemistry-wise, over this next week, we’ve really got to buckle in and buckle down about principles and style of play and how we’re going to do things and really get acclimated together,” West said.
That countdown to the season opener against Coppin State is now officially back on.
On Monday, Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, reiterated that the season would start on Nov. 25.
Those comments from Gavitt came amid a call from many NCAA coaches — most notably Iona’s Rick Pitino — to move to a league-only format and push the NCAA Tournament back to May.
“The plan right now is to conduct the tournament in March and April as scheduled,” Gavitt said to media members.
Despite his own team’s difficulties during the preseason, D’Antoni expressed support to continue the season start date of Nov. 25 and move forward as best as possible.
“They might as well start,” D’Antoni said. “It’s going to be up-and-down, stop-and-start all year. When it starts and where it stops will be multiple times. People have to get used to just enjoying the game when they have that chance.”