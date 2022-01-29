HUNTINGTON -- Throughout his team’s 10-game losing streak, Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has stayed steadfast in his belief that his team could play with any team in Conference USA.
On Saturday night, the Thundering Herd proved D'Antoni right.
Marshall dominated UAB -- one of Conference USA’s top teams -- throughout the game, leading for nearly 33 minutes in a 84-81 win over the Blazers at Cam Henderson Center.
Things looked bleak for Marshall (8-13 overall, 1-7 Conference USA) prior to Saturday night’s contest with UAB.
Marshall’s 10th straight loss came after the team blew a late lead against Middle Tennessee on Thursday, and MU found out prior to tipoff that it would be without Taevion Kinsey -- Conference USA’s leading scorer -- against the Blazers.
It wasn’t exactly a recipe for success against Conference USA’s top team, which was first in scoring and second in scoring defense coming in.
Undaunted, Marshall fought off a late surge from UAB and its own demons in late-game situations to earn its first win since an 80-69 win over Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 11.
Mikel Beyers’ dunk with 2:18 left put Marshall up 81-70, but the Blazers (17-5, 7-2) got a Jordan Walker 3-pointer and a 6-for-6 effort at the free-throw line to cut it to a two-point game with 31 seconds left.
However, Beyers sent a cross-court pass to Obinna Anochili-Killen for a dunk with 20 seconds left that helped steady the ship for the Herd.
A missed free throw from Beyers gave UAB an opportunity to tie and the Blazers had a pair of chances from 3-point range, but both rimmed out to set off a celebration at mid-court.
Killen finished with a game-high 23 points and added 11 rebounds while Beyers had 16 of his 19 points in the second half. Andrew Taylor added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Herd.
Despite playing without its leading scorer, Marshall took a 41-30 lead into the locker room, based on hustle and ball movement.
Out of nine players to play in the first half, eight had field goals as Marshall spread the wealth and outworked UAB to a 26-13 rebounding advantage.
That effort was led by Killen, who nearly had a double-double at halftime with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Marshall ended the game with a 38-32 rebounding edge and outscored UAB 40-36 in the paint.
Freshman Kyle Braun added 11 points off the bench for the Herd.
Jordan Walker led UAB with 23 points and eight assists while Quan Jackson added 17 points for the Blazers.