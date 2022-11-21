HUNTINGTON — On Monday, Marshall’s men’s basketball team played a team that wanted to take it right at its chest throughout the night.
And while the Thundering Herd absorbed a few blows along the way, it stood strong when it needed to.
In a back-and-forth affair, Marshall went on a 13-3 run by being tough as a group on the defensive end late to earn an 82-70 win over Chicago State in front of 3,573 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“You see team ball and then 1-on-1 ball, where it gets you at the end of the game,” Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. “We’re just going to continue to play as a team. We have Marshall on our jersey. None of us have our names on the back of our jersey, and that means a lot to us. We play for Marshall.”
Andrew Taylor scored 24 points and Kinsey added 22 points and seven assists to lead Marshall (4-1), but the difference in the game was the play of center Micah Handlogten, who finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds — seven of which came on the offensive end.
Handlogten didn’t see much production in a first half in which the teams went to the locker room tied at 39, but he came back from the break and generated a double-double in the second half alone, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
“Never give up on a play, always stay in the game,” Handlogten said. “I guess the biggest thing I’ve learned in this five-game stretch is to just keep playing — hustle for every rebound, every loose ball.”
Handlogten was on the floor for tie-ups on loose balls and had a pair of memorable sequences in the second half: one in which he kept two rebounds alive on the offensive end before being rewarded with a lob for a dunk by Kam Curfman and another in which he used all of his 7-foot-5 wingspan to track a ball down before going out of bounds that led to Kinsey getting fouled on a break.
“If you come watch us practice, he’s not afraid of contact,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “He’ll throw that 230 pounds around. He’s not afraid to get on the floor and he’s got great hands — strong hands — and he’ll pull it out of a crowd.”
That final play came during a 13-3 run over a six-minute stretch in which the Herd took control of the game.
Obinna Anochili-Killen also played a big role late, scoring seven points during that run and finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds in a gritty win.
The teams went to the locker room tied at 39 after Chicago State crawled back into the contest following a start in which Marshall jumped out to a 13-2 lead.
The Herd hit seven of its first nine shots in building a 15-4 advantage, but went cold soon after, hitting just two of the next 15 shots taken as Chicago State briefly surged ahead with a 15-2 run of its own.
Taylor got going late in the first half, scoring 11 of the Herd’s last 14 points heading into halftime.
Bryce Johnson led five players in double-figures for Chicago State (2-4) with 18 points. Wesley Cardet added 17 points and six assists in the loss.
The win gives Marshall a four-game winning streak heading into the Thanksgiving break — one that will be welcome after a stretch of four games in eight days.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m. on Saturday when the Herd hosts Morehead State.